Exclusive

Sleeps 'til Santa: Here's how you can introduce our Christmas song!

24 November 2025, 10:00

Sleeps Til Santa 2025
Sleeps Til Santa 2025. Picture: Heart/Global
Heart

By Heart

Sleeps ’Til Santa is back for 2025!

It’s the most recognisable, catchiest, most Christmassy song on the radio -  guaranteed to fill you with festive cheer!

Starting on Monday December 1, every weekday morning just after 7am and 8am, Jamie & Amanda will be getting the nation ready for Christmas with their iconic song - Sleeps 'Til Santa!

It truly is the perfect festive injection while you’re getting ready for school, and the ultimate school run sing-along.

And we want YOU and your family to join in the fun…

We’re looking for loud, enthusiastic and Christmas-crazy kids aged 12 and under to come on Heart Breakfast with Jamie & Amanda to introduce Sleeps 'Til Santa to the nation!

Help us count down the days until Santa's arrival every weekday morning throughout December. Nominate your child below, and we could be calling you back!

Also, you can play the 'Sleeps 'Til Santa' song whenever you like at home on Amazon Alexa via Global Player! Just say 'Alexa, launch Heart's Sleeps til Santa'.

Thanks for getting involved in Sleeps 'Til Santa 2025! Leave your details and we will do our best to get back to you. Someone from Heart Breakfast could be calling you back soon...

And if you want to sing along at home, here's the lyrics to our famous song:

Sleeps 'til Santa Lyrics

Twenty-four sleeps to go,

Twenty-four sleeps til Santa,

Twenty-four sleeps til the big fat fella comes down you chimney and brings you presents and drinks your beer

Twenty-four sleeps til Santa!

Twenty-four sleeps to go,

Twenty-four sleeps til Santa,

Twenty-four sleeps til the big fat fella comes down you chimney and brings you presents and drinks your beer

Twenty-four sleeps til Santa!

While shepherds watch their flocks by night, whilst seated on the ground,

The angel of the Lord came down and glory shone around,

Twenty-four sleeps to go,

Twenty-four sleeps til Santa,

Twenty-four sleeps til the big fat fella comes down you chimney and brings you presents and drinks your beer

Twenty-four sleeps til Santa!

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

The actress stepping into Garland’s legendary ruby slippers has now been revealed as Bethany Weaver (pictured)

Who is Dorothy in Wicked For Good? British actress's identity revealed

Showbiz

The Spandau Ballet star, 64, reflected on his relationship with the former Pepsi & Shirlie singer.

I'm a Celeb: Martin Kemp reveals emotional secret to 37-year marriage with wife Shirlie

Showbiz

Rumer Willis has offered a heartfelt update on her father Bruce Willis’ health

Bruce Willis' daughter gives heartbreaking update about his dementia battle

Showbiz

Vogue Williams has opened up about her marriage to Brian McFadden

Vogue Williams says Brian McFadden wasn't 'husband material' after admitting their marriage was a 'mistake'

Showbiz

Two fresh faces will arrive in Australia this week.

I'm A Celeb 2025's late arrivals revealed – and when they will enter camp

TV & Movies

Jack Osbourne became visibly emotional as spoke about dad Ozzy's death.

I'm A Celeb's Jack Osbourne breaks down as he opens up about dad Ozzy’s tragic death

TV & Movies

Tell Jamie and Amanda about your Christmas

Jamie and Amanda want to know about YOUR Christmas! How to get in touch

Sharon was just 18 when she met 22-year-old Ozzy, then the frontman of Black Sabbath

Sharon Osbourne tells epic story of how she met and fell in love with Ozzy

Showbiz

Jack Osbourne opened up about his grief following Ozzy's death.

Jack Osbourne recalls heartbreaking moment he discovered dad Ozzy had died

Showbiz

The new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! kicked off in spectacular style on Sunday night — and it didn’t take long for things to get messy.

I'm a Celebrity: Kelly Brook tackles 'disgusting' first Bushtucker Trial on first night

Showbiz

Tom Read Wilson rose to fame on Celebs Go Dating

Tom Read Wilson facts: Celebs Go Dating star's age, partner, books and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Aitch is a rapper and songwriter from Manchester.

Aitch facts: I'm A Celeb star's real name, music career and net worth

Showbiz

Shona McGarty is an English actress, best known for her role in Eastenders.

Shona McGarty facts: I'm A Celeb star's age, fiancé and acting career

Showbiz

The famous pair have known each other for years.

I'm A Celeb's Aitch and Angry Ginge’s close friendship explained

I'm A Celebrity

Jack is hoping his illness won't impact his I'm A Celeb experience.

I’m A Celeb’s Jack Osbourne’s health condition explained and how it impacts Bushtucker Trials

I'm A Celebrity

How much is each camp mate being paid for I'm A Celeb?

I'm A Celebrity 2025 cast's wages revealed

I'm A Celebrity

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday