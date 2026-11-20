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Sleeps 'til Santa: Here's how you can introduce our Christmas song!

Sleeps Til Santa 2025. Picture: Heart/Global

By Tom Eames

Sleeps ’Til Santa is back for 2026!

It’s the most recognisable, catchiest, most Christmassy song on the radio - guaranteed to fill you with festive cheer!

Starting on Tuesday 1st December, every weekday morning just after 7am and 8am, Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden will be getting the nation ready for Christmas with their iconic song - Sleeps 'Til Santa!

It truly is the perfect festive injection while you’re getting ready for school, and the ultimate school run sing-along.

And we want YOU and your family to join in the fun…

We’re looking for loud, enthusiastic and Christmas-crazy kids aged 12 and under to come on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda to introduce Sleeps 'Til Santa to the nation!

Help us count down the days until Santa's arrival every weekday morning throughout December. Nominate your child below, and we could be calling you back!

Enter with the form below!

And if you want to sing along at home, here's the lyrics to our famous song:

Sleeps 'til Santa Lyrics

Twenty-four sleeps to go,

Twenty-four sleeps til Santa,

Twenty-four sleeps til the big fat fella comes down you chimney and brings you presents and drinks your beer

Twenty-four sleeps til Santa!

Twenty-four sleeps to go,

Twenty-four sleeps til Santa,

Twenty-four sleeps til the big fat fella comes down you chimney and brings you presents and drinks your beer

Twenty-four sleeps til Santa!

While shepherds watch their flocks by night, whilst seated on the ground,

The angel of the Lord came down and glory shone around,

Twenty-four sleeps to go,

Twenty-four sleeps til Santa,

Twenty-four sleeps til the big fat fella comes down you chimney and brings you presents and drinks your beer

Twenty-four sleeps til Santa!