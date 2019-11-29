Jamie & Amanda's Sleeps 'til Santa

We are counting down to Christmas with Sleeps 'til Santa. Picture: Heart

Is your child already bouncing around like it's Christmas Day? We are looking for the UK's most excited kids to introduce our special song, Sleeps 'til Santa, every morning in the run up to December 25!

Every morning at 8am Jamie and Amanda will be getting the nation ready for Christmas with Heart's special song Sleeps 'til Santa! And if you fancy, you can join in the fun!

We are looking for Christmas-mad kids aged 14 and under to appear on Heart Breakfast to introduce Sleeps 'til Santa with Jamie and Amanda!

Whether you're on the school run, getting ready to go to nursery, or heading off on a family day out, you could be live on Heart Breakfast.

Help us count down the days until Santa's arrival every weekday morning at 8am between now and December 25, nominate your child below...