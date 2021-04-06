Heart Breakfast want to hear from small businesses reopening on April 12

6 April 2021, 14:39

We want to celebrate the UK's small businesses
We want to celebrate the UK's small businesses. Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Is your business re-opening on April 12th? If so, we want to show you some love on Heart Breakfast!

You could be a florist, run a hairdressers/barbers, own a gym, work in museum or theme park or work in a clothing store.

Whatever your area of work, if you’re opening on April 12th, we want to know!

Leave us some details below, tell us who you are and where you work and someone could be calling you back to chat about getting you and your business on the show!

Thank you for getting in touch!

