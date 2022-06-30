Exclusive

Steve Carrell on how he created Little Gru's voice for new Minions film

By Alice Dear

Steve Carrell told Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden how his children originally helped him develop the voice of Despicable Me's Gru – and how he changed it to become Little Gru.

Steve Carrell, 59, joined Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Thursday's show to talk all about his new film Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The star, famous for his roles in The Office US, Space Force and – of course – the Despicable Me franchise, revealed to the breakfast duo how he created the iconic voice of Gru years before he had to transform it into Little Gru for the latest Minions film.

Steve explained that he tested the original voice out on his kids back in 2010 when the first Despicable Me film was created, and that developing it into Little Gru for Minions: The Rise of Gru was as simple as "adding some helium".

