Exclusive

Steve Carrell on how he created Little Gru's voice for new Minions film

30 June 2022, 08:30

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Steve Carrell told Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden how his children originally helped him develop the voice of Despicable Me's Gru – and how he changed it to become Little Gru.

Steve Carrell, 59, joined Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Thursday's show to talk all about his new film Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The star, famous for his roles in The Office US, Space Force and – of course – the Despicable Me franchise, revealed to the breakfast duo how he created the iconic voice of Gru years before he had to transform it into Little Gru for the latest Minions film.

Steve explained that he tested the original voice out on his kids back in 2010 when the first Despicable Me film was created, and that developing it into Little Gru for Minions: The Rise of Gru was as simple as "adding some helium".

You can watch the entire video in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Danica joined the Love Island line up

How old Is Love Island's Danica Taylor?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Joanne Mitchell starred in Coronation Street

Who did Joanne Mitchell play in Emmerdale and where is she now?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has reunited with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon reunites with Joe Swash as she catches up on ‘wild' stag do antics

Celebrities

Celebrity Juice will come to an end later this year after 26 series

Keith Lemon issues statement as Celebrity Juice is axed after 14 years

TV & Movies

Tony Caunter was played by Roy Evans in EastEnders

What happened to EastEnders’ Roy Evans and where is Tony Caunter now?

TV & Movies

How to get the Love Island merchandise

Love Island merchandise: How to buy the 2022 water bottles and suitcases

TV & Movies

A man has be awarded damages after he was fired

Factory worker sacked for taking day off for pregnant girlfriend’s baby scan

News

Tom Parker tragically died of a brain tumour in March

Kelsey Parker opens up about how she speaks to her kids about Tom's death

Celebrities

The couple's wedding was interrupted by their neighbour's lawn-mowing... (stock images)

Woman 'ruins' neighbours wedding by mowing the lawn while she walked down the aisle

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a yellow and green midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her puff sleeve midi dress from the high street

Celebrities

Louise Marwood used to star in Emmerdale

Why did Louise Marwood leave Emmerdale and where is she now?

TV & Movies

Gemma Owen's dad reacted to her Love Island dance 2022

Gemma Owen's dad Michael reacts to Love Island dance challenge 2022

TV & Movies

The Sanderson sisters are back!

First Hocus Pocus 2 trailer released by Disney

TV & Movies

Can you spot the word 'love' hidden in the pattern?

You could be the record holder if you spot the word 'love' hidden in the sweets in less than a minute

Lifestyle