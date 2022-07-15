Exclusive

Taron Egerton says he'd be a 'terrible' James Bond

15 July 2022, 09:35

Taron Egerton joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning.

Taron Egerton has said he wouldn’t make a very good James Bond, instead suggesting his friend for the role instead.

The actor joined Jamie and Amanda on Heart Breakfast to talk about his brand new Apple TV series Black Bird.

But Amanda couldn’t help but ask him about another big role, hinting at rumours he will be taking over from Daniel Craig as James Bond.

“Nah I’m a terrible candidate,” Taron quickly said.

Taron Egerton played Elton John in Rocketman
Taron Egerton played Elton John in Rocketman. Picture: Alamy

He then put his good friend forward for the part, as he added: “I don’t know, I think it should be Richard Maddon, after Daniel Craig, James Bond can’t go back to being cute.

“I think they’re going to be doing something totally different anyway.”

The Rocketman star also opened up about his new role being ‘grittier’ than his previous roles.

He said: “It’s part of what the appeal was, I felt like I was in danger of becoming a bit too cute and I wanted to do something darker and boy is it dark.”

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

