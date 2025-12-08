Heart Breakfast's Wake Up and Win Card Game!
8 December 2025, 11:54
The fast-thinking game as heard on Heart Breakfast!
Now it's your chance to play the Wake Up and Win game as heard on Heart Breakfast every morning!
Spin a letter and you have 30 seconds to shout out 10 correct things that start with that letter. Be the player or team that wins the Wake Up and Win £2,000 card but if you lose, you'll get the Heart Breakfast Slippers - just like on the radio!
Key Features:
- Aged 12+
- For 2 to 6 players
- Interactive digital timer
- CONTENTS: 40 question cards, Letter spinner, Winner's £2000 card, Loser's Slippers card, Score pad, Pencil, Rules, QR code for timer web app
- Designed in the UK, Made in China
Available to purchase here.