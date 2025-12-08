Heart Breakfast's Wake Up and Win Card Game!

8 December 2025, 11:54

Wake Up and Win Card Game
Wake Up and Win Card Game. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

The fast-thinking game as heard on Heart Breakfast!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Now it's your chance to play the Wake Up and Win game as heard on Heart Breakfast every morning!

Spin a letter and you have 30 seconds to shout out 10 correct things that start with that letter. Be the player or team that wins the Wake Up and Win £2,000 card but if you lose, you'll get the Heart Breakfast Slippers - just like on the radio!

Key Features:

  • Aged 12+
  • For 2 to 6 players
  • Interactive digital timer
  • CONTENTS: 40 question cards, Letter spinner, Winner's £2000 card, Loser's Slippers card, Score pad, Pencil, Rules, QR code for timer web app
  • Designed in the UK, Made in China

Available to purchase here.

