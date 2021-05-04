Was your wedding cancelled because of coronavirus?

4 May 2021, 14:10

If coronavirus derailed your wedding, Heart Breakfast want to hear from you
If coronavirus derailed your wedding, Heart Breakfast want to hear from you. Picture: Getty

Heart Breakfast want to hear from couples whose wedding was postponed during the pandemic.

Due to COVID restrictions across the country over the last year, many happy couples looking forward to the big day have had their weddings cancelled.

If you’ve had your wedding cancelled, we want you to share your story on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Tell us a few details about you and your partner (where and when you were due to get married, and what your plans were etc) and we could be getting in touch!

Thank you for sharing your story with Heart Breakfast - a member of the team might be in touch soon.

How To Listen To Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Your need-to-know on Dean Lennox Kelly

Who plays Pekka Rollins in Shadow and Bone?

TV & Movies

The calf was born on April 17 and weighed 11lb 14oz

New hope for endangered pygmy hippos as UK zoo welcomes calf

Lifestyle

Dinner With Friends Netflix cast

Who is in the cast of Dinner With Friends on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Leigh-Anne is pregnant with her first child

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces pregnancy

Celebrities

Emily in Paris has started production on the second series

Emily In Paris stars announce season two has started filming

Netflix