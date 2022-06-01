Etiquette expert William Hanson teaches Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts how to be a royal

William Hanson appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

With the Queen's Platinum Jubilee right around the corner, Heart Breakfast welcomed etiquette expert William Hanson to the studio.

William is one of the most trusted authorities on the correct royal protocol, and he put our very own Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts to the test.

First up, Arizona-born Ashley was asked how she would greet the Queen if she was lucky enough to meet her.

Unfortunately, she was quickly told 'Hola chica' probably wouldn't go down well.

Next, it was Amanda's turn to show off her skills as she revealed she would bob her head, put her hand out and say 'Your Majesty'.

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts were transformed into royals. Picture: Heart

William pointed out you would never put your hand out to the Queen unless she offered her hand first.

But Ashley redeemed herself when she showed off her best curtsy, before going on to drink her tea like a true Brit.

Following their lesson in etiquette, it was Ashley who was crowned the champion and was even awarded a ladyship for her efforts.

Explaining the prize, William said: "They bought you a little bit of land in the kingdom, so you can actually be a lady. Lady Ashley Roberts."

Ashley replied: "I feel like a real adopted Brit now."

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

