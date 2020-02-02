Caprice 'quits Dancing On Ice' days after dumped partner Hamish Gaman's emotional statement

It is not known if Caprice will return to Dancing On Ice this evening. Picture: Getty/PA

By Emma Gritt

The model reportedly did not turn up for training on Saturday, fuelling fears she has walked away from the ITV show for good.

Caprice Bourret has reportedly quit Dancing On Ice - just a day after her former partner spoke out about 'bullying' claims.

The 48-year-old lingerie model became the first contestant in the history of the show to dump their paired professional, and surprised fans two weeks ago when she failed to take to the ice with Hamish Gaman.

It was later claimed that she found him hard to work with, with sources claiming that had felt 'bullied' - claims ITV strongly denied.

On Friday, Hamish released a statement addressing the scandal surrounding him and his former skating partner on the ITV show - and according to The Sun, the next day she failed to turn up to training.

Now it's been claimed she has given up on the programme altogether, with a source telling the Daily Star Sunday that she decided to hang up her skates "for the sake of her mental health" as her kids were getting picked on at school.

They told the paper: "She’s a strong woman, but when her kids are coming home from school upset because other kids are repeating lies about their mum, it’s hard not to let it affect you."

The source added she was upset at being labelled a "lazy diva".

Read More: What happened between Caprice and Hamish Gaman?

The professional skater was paired up with celebrity Caprice Bourret but after rumours surrounding his apparent "bullying" emerged, they separated as skating partners and the former model, 48, was re-paired with Oscar Peter.

After Caprice and Hamish went their separate ways, a source told The Sun: “Caprice’s relationship with Hamish was harmonious at the start but as time went on they became more strained.

“She felt he was pushing her too hard in training and Caprice started to struggle.

“She felt he could have been more patient and they ended up having a big row.

The insider continued that the partnership “became completely unworkable”, before adding: “It was getting toxic so stopping the partnership was best for everyone.”

ITV were forced to hit back at claims that Hamish 'bullied' Caprice, saying that they found 'no evidence' of these claims.

They told the Mail Online: "We take allegations of bullying very seriously but found no evidence on Dancing On Ice and we strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary.

"We're very proud of the team, both on and off screen. They produce a fantastic show and we are committed to ensuring that everyone who works on the programme is fully supported."

Representatives for Caprice and Dancing On Ice have been approached for comment.