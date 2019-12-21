Robbie Williams joins Sian Welby on Heart this Christmas Day

21 December 2019, 15:02

The legendary pop star joins Sian Welby on Heart this Christmas
The legendary pop star joins Sian Welby on Heart this Christmas. Picture: Heart

The chart-topping singer will join Sian for a Christmas special episode.

The singer, 45 will join Heart's Sian Welby from 6pm on December 25th and will discuss everything from his brand new Christmas album to family traditions.

Sian delves into Robbie's Christmas past, and any particular memories that stand out to him, with the Let Me Entertain You hitmaker recalling memories of BMX bikes and sneaking a peek at his gifts as a child.

He also calls wife Ayda Field a "professional memory maker" and says that all of the Christmases with her have been his favourites as she goes the "whole hog" on all occasions.

Not only this, the X Factor judge also highlights that this year he finally feels like he loves the festive time again.

Don't miss Christmas with Robbie Williams, December 25th 6pm-10pm on Heart.

