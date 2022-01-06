Weekends on Heart: New shows, new presenters and even more Club Classics!

Don't miss Heart's all new weekend line-up for 2022
It's a brand new year and here on Heart we've made some exciting changes to who you'll be hearing at the weekends...

Heart has a refreshed schedule for 2022, featuring huge new shows for Dev Griffin, Mark Wright, Katrina Ridley and Rezzy Ghadjar.

Plus we welcome Yasmin Evans and Lindsey Russell who are hosting new shows on the nation’s favourite commercial radio brand.

Dev Griffin will kick off the new year as the host of the Heart Evening Show, as well as presenting Saturday afternoons 12 - 4pm. Dev, who joined Heart at the start of 2021, said: “I’m ridiculously excited, it’s going to be loads of fun and I can’t wait to spend even more time with our amazing listeners.”

Mark Wright will launch a huge new weekend show, bringing the biggest party tunes to Heart’s 10m weekly listeners every Saturday from 4pm before Heart’s Club Classics kicks off at 7pm.

Mark said: “We are going to get Saturday nights going OFF! It’s my favourite time to be with listeners as everyone is in that feel good weekend mood - New Year, New Saturday!”

Yasmin Evans joins Heart as the new host of Sunday afternoons. She said: “I can’t wait to get to know the listeners and connect with them on a Sunday. Whether they’re chilling out, cooking a roast or working, I’ll bring them all the good vibes they need in the afternoon!"

Lindsey Russell, best-known for her 8-year stint hosting ‘Blue Peter’, also joins the Heart family, to present Saturdays and Sundays from 1am – 6am.

She said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Global family. After nearly a decade in TV, this is my first ever radio show, and it’s so special to be joining a team of so many radio legends who I’ve looked up to and listened to for years. This is a dream come true!”

Katrina Ridley and Rezzy Ghadjar, two of Heart’s most exciting rising stars have also landed new shows.

Katrina takes the reins of the Sunday early breakfast show, and Rezzy becomes the new host of Friday and Saturday nights from 11pm – 1am.

Elsewhere, Heart’s Club Classics will now run from 7pm through to the extended time of 11pm on both Friday and Saturday nights, meaning your big night in just got even bigger!

