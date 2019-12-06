Win £5,000 with Heart’s 12 Plays of Christmas

6 December 2019, 10:33 | Updated: 6 December 2019, 10:54

You could win £5,000 in time for Christmas
You could win £5,000 in time for Christmas. Picture: Heart

Every day next week we're giving you the chance to be £5,000 richer... and have the cash in your bank before December 25.

Thought mince pies were the best thing about December? Wait til you hear about our new festive game ‘Heart’s 12 Plays of Christmas’.

We guarantee we’ll play MARIAH CAREY 12 times next week between 10am and 4pm – and every time she does you can win a HUGE £5000! 

Plus, the best bit is we’ll pay the money into your bank in time for Christmas!!!

Starting from Pandora's show on Monday, if you hear Mariah Carey played weekdays between 10am – 4pm, text the word PLAY’ to 82122.

(Texts cost 1.50 plus your standard network rate. Once the song starts, you’ll have 10 minutes to enter, if you text after that – you won't be entered but you may still be charged.  You must be 18 or over to play this Heart network game.

Click here for T&Cs.

As if winning a tasty cash lump sum wasn't enough, we’ll pay the money into your bank in time for Christmas!

What would you spend the cash on? Extra presents for the kids? A sunshine break? A new TV? A personal chef to take care of the turkey?

All next week MARIAH CAREY could win YOU an incredible £5,000 in time for Christmas.

