You Snooze You Lose: How to join Heart Breakfast's exclusive Early Risers club!

2 September 2026, 15:39

Jamie and Amanda
Jamie and Amanda. Picture: Heart/Global
Heart

By Heart

While the rest of the country is still buried under the duvet, Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden are on the hunt for the UK's earliest risers as they play YOU SNOOZE YOU LOSE!

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Are you already up, dressed and ready to take on the day while everyone else is hitting snooze?

If so, we want YOU to join our mega-exclusive club of Early Risers!

Every morning at 06:50, we’ll be making ONE phone call to one of our Early Risers. It could be YOU that we call.

If you answer the phone and prove you’re wide awake, you’ll win your very own Exclusive Early Risers Membership Card - plus your official place in the Early Risers club!

So whether you’re up for the school run, heading to work, walking the dog, hitting the gym - we want you!

Enter your details below and we could be giving you a bell LIVE on Heart Breakfast.

You Snooze You Lose

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