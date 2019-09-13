Councils Will Still Work With EU After Brexit

13 September 2019, 08:28

BRITAIN-EU-POLITICS-BREXIT-DEMONSTRATION
BRITAIN-EU-POLITICS-BREXIT-DEMONSTRATION. Picture: Getty

Scottish councils will continue to work closely with European counterparts "regardless of the outcome of Brexit", their representative body has said.

Cosla's president announced that they will still have a team based in Brussels after Brexit, working with the EU and monitoring any developments that could have an impact on local government in Scotland.

Alison Evison, Scotland's most senior councillor, said: "Brexit does not mean that Scotland's councils will withdraw from the relationships we have worked hard to build with our European counterparts.

"Scottish local authorities need a positive, meaningful connection with the EU. We want to continue to work, co-operate and learn from the experiences of other local government associations.

"This is why we will continue, post-Brexit, to remain members of the Council of European Municipalities and Regions and the United Cities and Local Government.

"We will continue to seek ways to bring together local, regional and devolved elected members from across the UK and EU and will ensure that political dialogue and co-operation continue.

"Regardless of the outcome of Brexit, Cosla and the rest of Scottish local government will champion the benefits of international engagement to the public."

Latest News

See more Latest News

SSE to sell household supply arm to Ovo for £500m

UK & World

Whirlpool issues urgent appeal over 435,000 dangerous tumble dryers

UK & World

Heathrow drone protesters 'blocked by signal jamming' as nine arrested

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jesy Nelson opened up about her battle with mental health

Little Mix fans ‘heartbroken’ as Jesy Nelson breaks down over trolling in harrowing documentary

TV & Movies

Paul Cattermole appeared on First Dates Hotel

S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole shocks First Dates viewers with transformation as he breaks down over love life

TV & Movies

As spider season returns, here's what to look out for

How to recognise and treat spider bites as they enter mating season

Lifestyle

The Crown's Jason Watkins reveals 'incredible pain' of losing his daughter, 2, to sepsis

The Crown's Jason Watkins reveals 'incredible pain' of losing his daughter, 2, to sepsis

TV & Movies

A mum was furious when a shopper told her son to 'shut up'

Mum ‘furious’ as stranger tells her crying son, 3, to ‘shut up’ while he was having a tantrum

Lifestyle

Rylan Clarke-Neal is the new presenter of It Takes Two

What channel is Strictly: It Takes Two on and who is the new presenter?

TV & Movies