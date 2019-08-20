Man left injured on road after abduction

20 August 2019, 06:59

Police Scotland
Picture: PA

A man was left seriously injured on a road after being abducted from his home and assaulted.

The 59-year-old is in a serious but stable condition in hospital following the attack.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance at the man's home in Frew Street, Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, at around 12.30am on Monday.

Officers were told the man had been forced into a car.

Shortly afterwards, he was found seriously injured around four miles away in the village of Greengairs.

Detective Inspector Kenny Dalrymple said: "We initially received a report that a disturbance had taken place within a house in Frew Street, Airdrie, and that the 59-year-old man from that address was forced into a dark-coloured car.

"He may have then been driven to Rankin Crescent, Greengairs, where he was left seriously injured on the road.

"The injured man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries and staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

"There is no description of the suspects at this time, however we are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and to trace the vehicle involved and its occupants.

"Officers have been speaking to people in both areas and are viewing CCTV footage to gather more information.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Frew Street, Airdire, and Rankin Crescent, Greengairs, between 12.15am and 1.30am on Monday morning, who may have seen anything suspicious to contact us as soon as possible."

