Grado announces his Granite to Glasgow Handcycle Challenge for Make Some Noise!

18 September 2025, 08:35

Grado's Granite to Glasgow Handcycle Challenge
Grado's Granite to Glasgow Handcycle Challenge. Picture: Heart/Global

By Heart Scotland

Grado has done a lot of crazy things in his life, but this is undoubtedly the biggest challenge he’s ever faced!

He is going to cycle over 400 kilometres all the way from Aberdeen to Glasgow – not with his legs – but with his hands!

What is he thinking!?

Grado will spend five days in a specially designed handbike built for all the different terrains that Scotland has to offer - for his Granite to Glasgow Handcycle Challenge, supported by Digby Brown, all in the aid of Heart's charity, Make Some Noise.

SUPPORT GRADO HERE

He’ll need to cycle between 75 – 100 km a day, relentlessly powering himself with just his arms across five gruelling stages from the centre of Aberdeen, down Scotland’s east coast, through Fife, Edinburgh and across the central belt to Heart HQ in Glasgow.

Grado isn’t doing it alone. He’ll have extra motivation from some of the inspiring individuals at Spinal Injuries Scotland, a small charity currently in funding with Make Some Noise. They will be handcycling the whole exhausting route with him.

It’s going to be an absolutely brutal challenge, but he’s doing it all for Heart’s incredible charity, Make Some Noise, supported by Digby Brown. The money raised will help to fund vital projects delivered by small charities in Scotland, helping to make sure no one faces life's toughest challenges alone.

Grado is ready!
Grado is ready! Picture: Heart/Global

The route will be:

  • Day 1: Aberdeen – Montrose (88km)
  • Day 2: Montrose – Perth (92km)
  • Day 3: Perth – Kirkcaldy (77km)
  • Day 4: Kirkcaldy – Edinburgh – Falkirk (102km)
  • Day 5: Falkirk – Heart HQ in Glasgow (44km)

Grado said: "Since joining Heart in August, I have already had the privilege to meet many incredible people who are supported by the amazing small charities in Scotland funded by Make Some Noise.

"To help raise money for this year’s appeal, I wanted to do something that would push me physically and mentally to my absolute limit. When Spinal Injuries Scotland first introduced me to a handbike, I knew it was going to be the start of a special journey!

"The money you donate to Global’s Make Some Noise makes a genuine difference. There are many small charities in Scotland that wouldn’t exist without the funds you help raise, and so many lives that would be dramatically different was it not for the invaluable support these small projects give them.

"From the bottom of my heart I’d be grateful for any donation you can give towards my fundraising target.  This really is the toughest challenge of my life! Your support will help keep me going when my arms are burning on the road!"

SUPPORT GRADO HERE

