Half Marathon Heroes Challenge for Global's Make Some Noise!

27 July 2026, 08:10

Half Marathon Heroes
Half Marathon Heroes. Picture: Global

By Heart Scotland

Heart Scotland’s Des Clarke signs up for this year’s AJ Bell Great Scottish Run Half Marathon. Des to be joined by 50 listeners and supporters on Sunday 4th October to raise money for Heart’s official charity, Make Some Noise.

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Scotland’s Heart Breakfast presenter Des Clarke is preparing to lead a group of 50 Heart listeners and supporters at the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2026 in Glasgow on Sunday 4th October to raise money for Heart’s official charity, Make Some Noise.

Des will take on the challenge alongside a team of 50 listeners and supporters called ‘Heart’s Half-Marathon Heroes’, all coming together to raise money for Make Some Noise. 

Des is also encouraging Heart Scotland listeners to sign up via the website and join him on the starting line, with places available for those ready to take on the challenge.

Heart's Half-Marathon Heroes will showcase the power of community, celebrating the inspiring stories of listeners taking on the challenge together.

The challenge forms part of the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2026, Scotland’s biggest running event, which attracts 35,000 runners each year. Heart’s Half-Marathon Heroes will each be asked to raise a minimum of £300 in support of Make Some Noise.

Des, who presents Heart Scotland Breakfast alongside Grado and Adele Cunningham, is taking on the challenge in aid of Heart’s official charity, Make Some Noise, changing lives across the UK by funding vital projects delivered by small charities tackling issues such as mental health, disability, poverty and homelessness.

Des Clarke said: “This is going to be tough, there’s no doubt about that, but it’s also going to be something really special. I’d love Heart Scotland listeners to sign up and join me, because Heart’s Half-Marathon Heroes is all about ordinary people coming together to do something extraordinary. If you’re up for a challenge and want to help make a real difference, get involved. Let’s do this together and raise as much money as we can for Make Some Noise.”

Suzanne Ryder-Richardson, Director of Global Goodness, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Des for taking on this fantastic challenge in support of Make Some Noise. Heart’s Half-Marathon Heroes is a brilliant way to bring people together, with Heart Scotland listeners and charity beneficiaries running side by side to raise money that will help change lives. Every pound raised will help fund small charities across Scotland and the UK, supporting people facing some of life’s toughest challenges. We will be cheering Des and the whole team on every step of the way.”

Digby Brown, specialist personal injury law firm, has teamed up with Make Some Noise for the third year in a row to support Heart’s Half-Marathon Heroes.

Follow Des and Heart’s Half-Marathon Heroes on Heart Scotland’s socials @HeartScotland, on heart.co.uk and by listening to Heart Scotland on FM and DAB across the central belt on heart.co.uk/scotland, or on Global Player, the official Heart app, via smart phone or smart speaker.

@HeartScotland

@Globals_Make_Some_Noise

Des is ready!
Des is ready! Picture: Global
Digby Brown
Digby Brown. Picture: Digby Brown

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