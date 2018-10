007 set for Scotland

James Bond star Daniel Craig is to become the latest Hollywood star to film in Scotland.

The actor is to shoot the final parts of the latest 007 movie at Duntrune Castle in Argyll.



It's believed the castle will be used as a location for the spy's ancestral home - although interior scenes will be shot in the studio.



Filming takes place in February.

Earlier this year Brad Pitt and Halle Berry both spent time in Scotland on their latest blockbusters.