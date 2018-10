50 and fabulous

Far from being past it, there are plenty of gorgeous women over 50. See which have made a survey's top 10 and which others haven't but still deserve a mention...

Who do you think is the most beautiful celebrity over 50?

The 2011 'Fabulous Over 50's' Hot List by Goodhousekeeping magazine has taken a look at the most stunning stars over the half century mark.

These women are not only fabulous, they are also at the top of their game. Who said you're past it when you reach 40?