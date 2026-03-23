911 tour dates, tickets and venues revealed

911 are officially back and celebrating a massive milestone. Picture: 911/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Here is everything you need to know about 911 reunion including tour dates, venues and tickets.

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911 are officially back and celebrating a massive milestone.

The trio, Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable and Simon “Spike” Dawbarn, will head out on a 30th anniversary tour later this year, performing in venues across the UK throughout September, October and November.

The newly announced dates come as the group continues a busy 2026 schedule, which also includes a run of headline shows this spring and appearances as special guests on Blue’s UK arena tour.

Rising to fame in the mid-1990s, 911 first caught the public’s attention after winning TV show Lorraine’s Next Big Thing in 1996, a moment that helped launch them into the spotlight.

Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable and Simon “Spike” Dawbarn, will head out on a 30th anniversary tour later this year. Picture: Getty

They quickly went on to become one of the decade’s most successful pop acts, scoring 10 consecutive UK Top 10 singles, including their number one hit A Little Bit More.

The group went on to sell more than 10 million records worldwide, cementing their place as a defining act of 90s pop.

Their chart success was matched by strong fan support, earning them regular appearances on shows like Top of the Pops and slots on major tours including the Smash Hits Poll Winners Party.

More recently, the band will return to the stage in April and May this year as special guests on Blue’s UK arena tour, introducing their music to a new generation while reconnecting with longtime fans.

Alongside this, they have experienced a resurgence in international popularity, with their self-written track 'I Do' reaching number one in Vietnam and attracting millions of views online.

911 - Bodyshakin' - Official Music Video (1997)

911 SOLO UK TOUR

SEPTEMBER

24 September – Morecambe, The Platform | 01524 582803 | www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform

25 September – Kirkcaldy, Adam Smith Theatre | 01592 583302 | www.onfife.com

27 September – Glasgow, Garage | www.garageglasgow.co.uk

OCTOBER

1 October – Worcester, Swan Theatre | 01905 611427 | www.worcestertheatres.co.uk

3 October – Perth, Concert Hall | 01738 621031 | www.perththeatreandconcerthall.com

9 October – Great Yarmouth, Britannia Pier | 01493 842209 | www.britannia-pier.co.uk

10 October – Goole, Junction | 01405 763652 | www.junctiongoole.co.uk

14 October – Birmingham (Second Show)

15 October – Birmingham, The Jam House | 0121 200 3030 | www.thejamhouse.com

16 October – Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Hall | www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk

17 October – Much Wenlock, Edge Arts Centre | edgeartscentre.com

23 October – Bristol, Redgrave Theatre | www.redgravetheatre.com

24 October – Christchurch, The Regent | 01202 499199 | www.theregent.co.uk

29 October – London, 229 | www.229.london

30 October – Darwen, Library Theatre | 01254 58579 | www.bwdvenues.com

31 October – Carlisle, Old Fire Station | 01228 938110 | www.ofscarlisle.co.uk

NOVEMBER

1 November – Blyth, Phoenix Theatre | 01670 367228 | www.thephoenixtheatre.org.uk

6 November – Aldershot, Princes Hall | 01252 329155 | www.princeshall.com

8 November – Liverpool, Epstein Theatre | www.epsteintheatre.com

12 November – Boston, Blackfriars Arts Centre | www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk

13 November – Middlesbrough, The Crypt | www.boxoffice.middlesbrough.gov.uk

14 November – Special Charity Show

Known for their energetic live performances and choreographed routines, 911 built a reputation as one of the most dynamic acts of their era, something they are set to revisit as they return to the stage.

The upcoming anniversary tour will see the group perform some of their best-known tracks, including 'Bodyshakin’', 'Party People' and 'More Than A Woman'.

Speaking about the tour, the band said: "We started as three lads with a dream on breakfast TV, and 30 years later, we’re still selling out arenas and hitting the top of the charts. We can’t wait to bring that 911 energy back to the fans this year."

Several dates on their spring headline run have already sold out or are close to selling out, highlighting continued demand for the group three decades on from their debut.

Tour Dates and Tickets

BLUE HEADLINE TOUR WITH GUESTS 911

Buy tickets for Blue AND 991's tour here

APRIL

7 April – Oxford, New Theatre (Low Tickets)

8 April – Bournemouth, BIC Windsor Hall

9 April – Torquay, Princess Theatre (Low Tickets)

11 April – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 April – Birmingham, Symphony Hall (Sold Out)

13 April – Stoke, Regent Theatre

15 April – London, Eventim Apollo

16 April – London, Eventim Apollo

18 April – Brighton, Brighton Centre (Low Tickets)

19 April – Bristol, Bristol Beacon

20 April – Bristol, Bristol Beacon (Sold Out)

22 April – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion (Sold Out)

23 April – Derby, Vaillant Live

25 April – York, Barbican (Sold Out)

26 April – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall (Low Tickets)

27 April – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

29 April – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

30 April – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

MAY

17 May – Ipswich, Regent Theatre (Low Tickets)

18 May – Manchester, Opera House

19 May – Hull, Connexin Live

21 May – Bradford, Bradford Live

22 May – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

23 May – Portsmouth, Guildhall

JUNE

11 June - Live at Chelsea