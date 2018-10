ABBA to release previously unheard song!

The seminal Swedish pop act are set to release unheard track From a Twinkling Star to a Passing Angel.

The song is to be included on the forthcoming reissue of their final studio album The Visitors, originally released in 1981.

It will be the first time fans are given unheard Abba material since the 1994 box set Thank You For The Music.

The reissue of The Visitors is slated for release on 23rd April.