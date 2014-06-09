Actor Rik Mayall Passes Away Age 56

Mayall was best-known for the TV show 'The Young Ones'.

The comedian and actor's death was confirmed by his management today.

A statement from his representatives, Brunskill, said: "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Rik Mayall who passed away this morning, but the cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Mayall was famous for his role of anarchist poet in 'The Young Ones' in which he starred alongside Adrian Edmondson.

He was also in several other successful programmes including 'The New Statesman', 'The Comic Strip Presents' and 'Blackadder'.

The 56-year-old star was seriously ill after a quad bike accident in 1998 which left him in a coma for several days.

Following his recovery the comedian had been working until recently.

'The Young Ones' - 'The Party'

'Blackadder' - 'Flashheart's Flying Visit'

'The Young Ones' - 'Madness'