Inside Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester's marriage and family life

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have been married for more than a decade. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

How long have Adam Brody and Leighton Meester been together? And what cute things have they said about one another? Here's their full relationship timeline.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester have been one of Hollywood's favourite couples ever since their romance was confirmed all those years ago in 2013.

After working together on set of The Oranges, it didn't take The O.C. star and the Gossip Girl actress long to form a long-lasting romance. In fact, they were so smitten it's believed they got engaged after less than one year of dating.

Now, 10 years after they tied the knot and two children later, Leighton and Adam are still the couple of love and strength.

Here's everything you need to know about their relationship from when they met, their two children and what they've said about one another.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester originally met in an LA deli. Picture: Getty

How did Adam Brody and Leighton Meester meet?

Busy promoting new Netflix series Nobody Wants This with co-star Kristen Bell, Adam has been asked many questions about his relationship, particularly about how they met.

Speaking on on Podcrushed with Penn Badly, the star of thriller You, Adam recently admitted he was "smitten for a long time" with Leighton, while explaining that they first met in an LA Deli where he was instantly attracted to her.

He said: "I was smitten for a long time. I didn't get to know her for many years after, even though we worked together briefly, and she's so lovely and she's so sweet, she's so nice, she's so good."

"Yet, you know, and this is to her credit, she remained elusive to me for so long. And aloof! I couldn't get a total read because even though she professes to have been interested in me and all those things, not only did she not pursue that, but she was perfectly willing to let that never happen. There were many false starts and she was perfectly willing to let that message in the bottle return to sea."

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have two children together. Picture: Getty

When did Adam Brody and Leighton Meester first get together?

Of course, the couple are notoriously quiet about their relationship so an exact time can't be confirmed.

However, we know they appeared in Indie comedy The Oranges together in 2011 with relationship rumours first surfacing in February 2013.

It wasn't until June 2013 they first made an official public appearance together.

When did Adam Brody and Leighton Meester get married?

After less than a year of dating, Adam and Leighton became Mr and Mrs in a small and private ceremony in February 2014.

It's thought only close family and friends were in attendance to the beach wedding.

Do Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have children?

Adam and Leighton have two children together whose privacy is one of the most important things to them.

We know they have a daughter called Arlo who is nine and a four year old son whose name is unknown publicly.

When asked about their parenting style, Adam said in an interview: "We're very honest. We have some truthful conversations, for better or worse, but other than that I wouldn't say we're overly strict. But I keep them safe!"

The O.C. star and Gossip Girl actress got together in their mid twenties. Picture: Getty

What have Adam Brody and Leighton Meester said about one another in interviews?

Both members of the couple like to keep their romance as private as possible but they have given us small snippets into how happy they are.

Recently speaking about the secret behind their 10 year marriage, Adam said on Today with Hodda and Jenna: "Pick someone good. Be in love with someone who's great and listen to them. If you're with someone great, then you're on third base. It takes sacrifice and humility and you have to grow together."

In 2023, Leighton also commented on her marriage calling their relationship "normal with all the good and the hard". She said: "We're super, super lucky, and I think we recognise how lucky we are with one another."