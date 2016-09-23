Maroon 5's Adam Levine And Benati Prinsloo Share Precious First PHOTO Of New Baby

The Victoria Secret's runway model and Maroon 5 rocker gave daughter Dusty Rose the sweetest debut to the world in this classic father-daughter portrait...

There's no happier news for a couple than welcoming a new little bundle of joy into their lives and that's exactly what new parents Adam Levine and the gorgeous Behati Prinsloo are busy celebrating at the moment.

Taking to Instagram, the proud father introduced the world to their newest (and cutest) family member, with a black and white portrait of his baby girl nestling into daddy's chest. Adorable!

Dusty Rose Levine 9/21/16 A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) onSep 23, 2016 at 9:40pm PDT

The pair first revealed the happy tidings that they were expecting to 'E! News' and have now confirmed that their daughter has arrived.

After teasing fans throughout the pregnancy with various stunning pictures of a the Victoria Secret's angel showing off her bump, we were delighted to confirm on Wednesday that the couple named their baby girl... Dusty Rose Levine!

How stunning!

YOWZA A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) onJun 13, 2016 at 6:38pm PDT

We wonder whether the great songstress Dusty Springfield was an inspiration to the couple when picking the name: