Maroon 5's Adam Levine to make TV debut

The Moves Like Jagger singer is reportedly due to appear in American Horror Story.

The star is allegedly in negotiations to play 'a contemporary character and half of a couple called 'The Lovers"', according to Entertainment Weekly.



The FX show features such stars as Jessica Lange, Zachary Quinto, and Sarah Paulson.



Meanwhile, Adam has been in the studio with Justin Bieber, working on material for a supergroup they plan to call The Whirling Dervishes.