Adam Levine facts: Maroon 5 singer's age, wife, kids, height, net worth and career explained
4 July 2025, 13:35
From Maroon 5 frontman to TV star and dad of three, here’s everything you need to know about Adam Levine.
Listen to this article
Best known as the lead singer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine has delivered a steady stream of radio hits since the early 2000s, blending soul, funk, and pop into chart-topping success.
But his talents go far beyond the mic — from The Voice coaching chair to acting roles on screen, Adam’s influence stretches across music, television, and fashion.
- The 50 best songs of the 00s including Robbie Williams, Busted and Britney
- Listen to Heart 10s on Global Player, the official Heart app
From his marriage to his career milestones, net worth, and on-screen moments, here’s everything you need to know about Adam Levine in 2025.
-
How old is Adam Levine?
Adam Noah Levine was born on March 18, 1979, in Los Angeles, California, to parents Fredric and Patsy Levine, who divorced when he was seven.
He celebrated his 46th birthday in 2025.
Raised in a musical family, he attended North Hollywood High School in Los Angeles, California, and grew up listening to artists like Simon & Garfunkel, Fleetwood Mac, and the Beatles.
-
How tall is Adam Levine?
Adam Levine is approximately 5 ft 11 in (1.82 m) tall.
-
What is Adam Levine's net worth?
As of early 2025, Celebrity Net Worth and other financial estimators place Adam Levine’s net worth at around £110–120 million.
His wealth has accrued through his music career with Maroon 5, television work – – such as his time as a judge on The Voice – endorsements, and real estate investments.
-
Is Adam Levine married?
Levine met Behati Prinsloo, a Namibian Victoria’s Secret model, via a mutual friend in 2012.
They married on July 19, 2014, with Jonah Hill officiating
The couple have three children: daughters Dusty Rose (born Sept 21, 2016), Gio Grace (born Feb 15, 2018), and a son born Jan 28, 2023
In 2022, Levine publicly addressed allegations of inappropriate communications, apologized, and reaffirmed his commitment to his family.
-
Adam Levine's acting career
Adam Levine has appeared in a range of TV shows and films, transitioning from music icon to on-screen performer.
He made his acting debut with a recurring role in American Horror Story: Asylum (2012), playing Leo Morrison across three episodes.
Around the same time, he starred as Dave Kohl in the musical drama Begin Again (2013), acting alongside Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo—a performance that earned praise and even led to a live rendition of 'Lost Stars' at the Oscars
Since then, Levine has had cameo roles as himself in comedies like Pitch Perfect 2 (2015), Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016), and supporting roles in Fun Mom Dinner and The Clapper (both 2017).
Adam Levine was a coach on The Voice for 16 seasons (2011–2019), becoming one of its original and most popular judges, and winning the show three times.
-
What are Adam Levine's most popular songs?
Maroon 5 - Sugar (Official Music Video)
'Girls Like You' (2018)
A massive chart-topper featuring Cardi B, praised for its empowering music video spotlighting influential women.
'Sugar' (2014)
A feel-good, funk-pop anthem known for its catchy hook and viral music video featuring surprise wedding performances.
Maroon 5 - Girls Like You ft. Cardi B (Official Music Video)
'Moves Like Jagger' (2011)
A dance-pop hit featuring Christina Aguilera that showcased Adam’s signature swagger—and became a global smash.
Maroon 5 - Moves Like Jagger ft. Christina Aguilera (Official Music Video)
'This Love' (2004)
A breakout hit from Maroon 5’s debut album, this funky pop-rock track combined infectious hooks with a raw, emotional edge that helped launch the band to stardom.
Maroon 5 - This Love