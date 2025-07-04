Adam Levine facts: Maroon 5 singer's age, wife, kids, height, net worth and career explained

4 July 2025, 13:35

Best known as the lead singer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine has delivered a steady stream of radio hits since the early 2000s
Best known as the lead singer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine has delivered a steady stream of radio hits since the early 2000s. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From Maroon 5 frontman to TV star and dad of three, here’s everything you need to know about Adam Levine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Best known as the lead singer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine has delivered a steady stream of radio hits since the early 2000s, blending soul, funk, and pop into chart-topping success.

But his talents go far beyond the mic — from The Voice coaching chair to acting roles on screen, Adam’s influence stretches across music, television, and fashion.

From his marriage to his career milestones, net worth, and on-screen moments, here’s everything you need to know about Adam Levine in 2025.

  1. How old is Adam Levine?

    Adam Noah Levine was born on March 18, 1979, in Los Angeles, California, to parents Fredric and Patsy Levine
    Adam Noah Levine was born on March 18, 1979, in Los Angeles, California, to parents Fredric and Patsy Levine. Picture: Getty

    Adam Noah Levine was born on March 18, 1979, in Los Angeles, California, to parents Fredric and Patsy Levine, who divorced when he was seven.

    He celebrated his 46th birthday in 2025.

    Raised in a musical family, he attended North Hollywood High School in Los Angeles, California, and grew up listening to artists like Simon & Garfunkel, Fleetwood Mac, and the Beatles.

    Raised in a musical family, he attended North Hollywood High School in Los Angeles, California
    Raised in a musical family, he attended North Hollywood High School in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

  2. How tall is Adam Levine?

    Adam Levine is approximately 5 ft 11 in (1.82 m) tall.

  3. What is Adam Levine's net worth?

    As of early 2025, Celebrity Net Worth and other financial estimators place Adam Levine’s net worth at around £110–120 million (pictured with Maroon 5)
    As of early 2025, Celebrity Net Worth and other financial estimators place Adam Levine’s net worth at around £110–120 million (pictured with Maroon 5). Picture: Getty

    As of early 2025, Celebrity Net Worth and other financial estimators place Adam Levine’s net worth at around £110–120 million.

    His wealth has accrued through his music career with Maroon 5, television work – – such as his time as a judge on The Voice – endorsements, and real estate investments.

  4. Is Adam Levine married?

    Levine met Behati Prinsloo, a Namibian Victoria’s Secret model, via a mutual friend in 2012.
    Levine met Behati Prinsloo, a Namibian Victoria’s Secret model, via a mutual friend in 2012. Picture: Getty

    Levine met Behati Prinsloo, a Namibian Victoria’s Secret model, via a mutual friend in 2012.

    They married on July 19, 2014, with Jonah Hill officiating

    The couple have three children: daughters Dusty Rose (born Sept 21, 2016), Gio Grace (born Feb 15, 2018), and a son born Jan 28, 2023

    In 2022, Levine publicly addressed allegations of inappropriate communications, apologized, and reaffirmed his commitment to his family.

    The couple have three children: daughters Dusty Rose (pictured), Gio Grace, and a son born Jan 28, 2023
    The couple have three children: daughters Dusty Rose (pictured), Gio Grace, and a son born Jan 28, 2023. Picture: Getty

  5. Adam Levine's acting career

    Adam Levine has appeared in a range of TV shows and films, transitioning from music icon to on-screen performer.

    He made his acting debut with a recurring role in American Horror Story: Asylum (2012), playing Leo Morrison across three episodes.

    Around the same time, he starred as Dave Kohl in the musical drama Begin Again (2013), acting alongside Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo—a performance that earned praise and even led to a live rendition of 'Lost Stars' at the Oscars

    Since then, Levine has had cameo roles as himself in comedies like Pitch Perfect 2 (2015), Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016), and supporting roles in Fun Mom Dinner and The Clapper (both 2017).

    Adam Levine was a coach on The Voice for 16 seasons (2011–2019), becoming one of its original and most popular judges, and winning the show three times.

  6. What are Adam Levine's most popular songs?

    Maroon 5 - Sugar (Official Music Video)

    'Girls Like You' (2018)

    A massive chart-topper featuring Cardi B, praised for its empowering music video spotlighting influential women.

    'Sugar' (2014)

    A feel-good, funk-pop anthem known for its catchy hook and viral music video featuring surprise wedding performances.

    Maroon 5 - Girls Like You ft. Cardi B (Official Music Video)

    'Moves Like Jagger' (2011)

    A dance-pop hit featuring Christina Aguilera that showcased Adam’s signature swagger—and became a global smash.

    Maroon 5 - Moves Like Jagger ft. Christina Aguilera (Official Music Video)

    'This Love' (2004)

    A breakout hit from Maroon 5’s debut album, this funky pop-rock track combined infectious hooks with a raw, emotional edge that helped launch the band to stardom.

    Maroon 5 - This Love

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Harry and Helena talk things through in the Hideaway

Love Island first look sees Helena and Harry sneak off to the hideaway

Love Island

David Corenswet received advice from Henry Cavill

Superman star David Corenswet reveals sweet advice Henry Cavill gave him after taking over role
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Every celebrity in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Michael Madsen appeared in videos for Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Rita Ora and others

Michael Madsen: The unexpected music video icon

Jenson Button and Amanda Holden took part in the Heart Grand Prix!

Amanda Holden takes on Jenson Button in the Heart Breakfast Grand Prix!

Megan confessed she already knew Conor before Love Island.

Love Island's Megan reveals she knew Conor before entering villa in shock admission

Love Island

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced their split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce split in heartbreaking statement

The love triangle between Helena, Harry and Shakira reaches a climax

Love Island first look: Helena invites Harry to the hideaway

Love Island

Love Island has reportedly been hit with a massive 1138 Ofcom complaints

Love Island hit with 1,138 Ofcom complaints over 'bullying and misogyny'

Love Island

Billykiss is said to have once been in a relationship with Dami

Love Island star Billykiss's secret relationship with Dami Hope revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Emma Kenny has given birth to her fourth child at the age of 52-years-old

This Morning's Emma Kenny, 52, gives birth following family tragedy

Drinking orange or apple juice can be dangerous to your health.

Why you should never drink orange juice in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Dick Van Dyke was forced to cancel an appearance due to illness.

Dick Van Dyke's wife issues health update after actor pulls out of event

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Lisa Hogan updated fans on the tiny piglet's fate.

Clarkson's Farm star shares shocking update on micro pig Richard Ham

TV & Movies

Shakira and Harry have a heated discussion on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Shakira confront Harry and Helena over their secret whisper

Love Island

The Love Islander looked unrecognisable before entering the villa.

Love Island’s Helena looks dramatically different in unearthed throwback photos

Love Island

The Love Island first look for June 30 has been revealed

Love Island first look sees recoupling drama as the Heart Rate Challenge returns

Love Island

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Lewis Capaldi took a break from performing

Why did Lewis Capaldi quit music? The real reason for his break revealed

Rising to fame with her Grammy-winning album Back to Black, she became as well known for her turbulent personal life as for her extraordinary talent.

Amy Winehouse facts: Singer's family, husband, songs and death explained

Britney Spears isn't just the princess of pop—she's a cultural icon whose impact spans decades, headlines, and hit singles.

Britney Spears facts: Singer's conservatorship, husband, kids, net worth, songs and more explained
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have broken up

Real reason Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split revealed

Who is Barbora Krejcikova?

Barbora Krejcikova's age, net worth, height, partner and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Ariana Grande has become one of the defining pop stars of the 21st century.

Ariana Grande facts: Singer's relationships, songs, net worth, age, height and more

Jasmine Paolini is taking part in the Wimbledon Women's Singles final

Jasmine Paolini's age, height, net worth, parents, partner and Instagram revealed

Celebrities