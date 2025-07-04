Adam Levine facts: Maroon 5 singer's age, wife, kids, height, net worth and career explained

Best known as the lead singer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine has delivered a steady stream of radio hits since the early 2000s. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From Maroon 5 frontman to TV star and dad of three, here’s everything you need to know about Adam Levine.

Best known as the lead singer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine has delivered a steady stream of radio hits since the early 2000s, blending soul, funk, and pop into chart-topping success.

But his talents go far beyond the mic — from The Voice coaching chair to acting roles on screen, Adam’s influence stretches across music, television, and fashion.

From his marriage to his career milestones, net worth, and on-screen moments, here’s everything you need to know about Adam Levine in 2025.