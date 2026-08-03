Adam Ramsay-Peaty shares hopeful update amid family feud

Adam Ramsay-Peaty has revealed he remains open to repairing his fractured relationship with his family. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Athletic swimmer Adam Ramsay-Peaty opened up about the painful fallout with his relatives, revealing he has not ruled out healing the rift.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adam Ramsay-Peaty has revealed he remains open to repairing his fractured relationship with his family, but says reconciliation can only happen when he believes “things have changed”.

The Olympic swimming champion, 31, addressed the ongoing rift with his relatives after a difficult week at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where emotions surrounding the family dispute spilled into the spotlight.

Adam, who married Holly Ramsay earlier this year and is expecting their first child together, said his Christian faith has shaped his approach to the conflict, but admitted forgiveness will not happen overnight.

Adam Ramsay-Peaty and wife Holly Ramsay are expecting their first child together. Picture: Getty

"For me, as a Christian, there has to be forgiveness," he told The Guardian. "It doesn’t mean you have to forget, but forgiveness takes time.”

The swimmer said he would consider rebuilding bridges with his family if he felt they had made progress and were willing to communicate openly.

"I’m not saying that it won’t get better, but it has to come from a place where I feel like they’ve improved as people, in a sense, and opened that communication up,” he said.

The Olympic swimming champion, 31, addressed the ongoing rift with his relatives after a difficult week at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Picture: Getty

Adam Ramsay-Peaty said he would consider rebuilding bridges with his family if he felt they had made progress. Picture: Getty

Adam also insisted he had not shared his side of the dispute publicly, despite speculation surrounding the fallout, which reportedly began in 2024 when he and Holly chose not to invite some members of his wider family to their engagement party and wedding.

“I haven’t told one thing to the media. I haven’t done one story,” he said.

The athlete added while criticism aimed at him was something he could handle, his priority was protecting those closest to him.

“I wouldn’t say [it affects] me because I’ve got a thick skin,” he said. “But I care about my wife, I care about my son.”

Adam Peaty-Ramsay has insisted he has not shared his side of the dispute publicly, despite speculation surrounding the fallout. Picture: Getty

The comments come after Adam’s parents, Caroline and Mark, publicly appealed for a reconciliation following his emotional appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

The swimmer broke down after finishing third in the 100m breaststroke final, later saying the personal turmoil surrounding his family had affected him during his preparation.

“It does take a toll,” Adam said after the race.

His family, who watched the competition from afar rather than from the stands in Glasgow, have reportedly urged him to reconnect with his mother.

A source close to the family said: “Come home and talk to your mother. You know your mum will forgive you.”

They added: “We’re still proud of him, but he seems to have lost some focus, and he’s the first one to admit that.”

Despite missing out on gold, Adam finished the Commonwealth Games with three medals — bronze in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke events, along with silver in the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

The competition marked his first major event competing under his married surname, Ramsay-Peaty, following his wedding to Holly, whose father is celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Holly has continued to publicly support her husband throughout the challenging period. Sharing photos of the couple on Instagram, she praised his determination and resilience.

“Proud. Watching your comeback to championship racing has been inspiring,” Holly wrote.

“It’s not been an easy journey but your determination and faith have never wavered and we will keep going, through the good and the bad together.”

Gordon Ramsay reveals his wife Tana is 'desperate' for one more baby

Adam has said he now wants to focus on family life, revealing he hopes to “get lost in being a husband and father” as he and Holly prepare to welcome their daughter in December.

The three-time Olympic champion is also looking ahead to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, where he hopes to return to peak form.

“I’ll almost have to forget the experience I’ve had this week in my personal situation and learn from it very quickly,” he said.

Read more: