Tearful Adam Ramsay-Peaty reveals family feud has 'taken its toll' after Commonwealth win

Adam Ramsay-Peaty opened up about the emotional impact of his ongoing family rift in a video interview . Picture: TNT Sports

By Giorgina Hamilton

Holly Ramsay's husband is competing in the Commonwealth games and has admitted his family rift has had an impact on his swimming.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adam Ramsay-Peaty has opened up about the emotional impact of his ongoing family rift, admitting the situation has "taken its toll" after falling short of Commonwealth Games gold on Saturday 25th July.

The Olympic swimming star, who is competing under the double-barrelled surname Ramsay-Peaty for the first time, has also secured his place in the 50m breaststroke final after finishing second in Sunday's semi-final.

But while his performance in the pool has improved throughout the competition, Adam's most candid remarks came after his 100m race bronze, where he broke down in tears and revealed that personal struggles away from the sport had weighed heavily on him.

Adam Ramsay-Peaty's most candid remarks came after his 100m race, where he broke down in tears and revealed that personal struggles away from the sport had weighed heavily on him. Picture: Getty

"It's hard because I know how hard I've worked," he said through tears. "I know the s**t I've been through, which is no fault of my own. It does take a toll."

The swimmer had claimed bronze in the event after being beaten by Australia's Sam Williamson, while Jersey's Filip Nowacki finished second.

The result marked a frustrating return to championship racing after a two-year absence, leaving Adam searching for answers.

"It's still very raw," he admitted afterwards. "I honestly feel like I deserve more. There's a lot of thinking to do, but it's too early to draw any conclusions."

Holly Ramsey-Peaty watched her husband compete on Sunday in the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Getty

He added he was unsure whether the disappointing swim came down to rustiness after time away from major competition or simply "an off swim," insisting he still believes he can return to his best.

Adam also acknowledged that balancing elite sport with difficult personal circumstances has proved challenging in recent months.

Read more: Holly Ramsay shares sweet pregnancy moment ahead of welcoming first baby with Adam Peaty

"Over the last couple of months I've had to make some hard decisions so I could focus on doing my job," he said.

"I've had to ignore a lot of the rubbish people write online. Enough is enough. This goes beyond sport. It's about being decent people. We all have to do better."

The emotional interview came against the backdrop of an ongoing estrangement from members of his family.

Reports suggest the rift dates back to 2024, when Adam and wife Holly did not invite wider members of the Peaty family to their engagement celebrations and later their wedding.

Despite his disappointment of the 100m final, Adam returned to the pool less than 24 hours later looking revitalised. His second-place finish in the 50m breaststroke semi-final secured a place in Monday night's final, prompting him to describe the turnaround as being on "a great trajectory".

Following his bronze-medal swim, Adam Ramsay-Peaty embraced Holly Ramsay before kissing her baby bump. Picture: Getty

Asked how he had managed to regroup so quickly, Adam explained writing down his thoughts helps him regain focus.

"The best way to get everything out in my head is to just write it out," he said. "I write down what is going wrong, what is going right, what can I change, what can't I change and then I've got a battle plan."

He also made clear who had been by his side throughout the difficult weekend, praising those closest to him rather than referencing his estranged relatives.

"It was a lot of people I talk to, obviously my wife, my coach, my best mate Ed. You've got your friends, your teammates," Adam said.

His wife Holly, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, watched from the stands as he booked his place in the 50m final.

Following his bronze-medal swim, Adam embraced her before kissing her baby bump, later reflecting that fatherhood has shifted his perspective.

"My wife will always be proud of me," he said. "As a father, it doesn't matter whether you come home with a gold medal, as long as you come home. That's what really matters."

Read more: