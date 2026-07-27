Tearful Adam Ramsay-Peaty reveals family feud has 'taken its toll' after Commonwealth win

27 July 2026, 13:14

Adam Ramsay-Peaty opened up about the emotional impact of his ongoing family rift in a video interview (pictured).
Adam Ramsay-Peaty opened up about the emotional impact of his ongoing family rift in a video interview . Picture: TNT Sports

By Giorgina Hamilton

Holly Ramsay's husband is competing in the Commonwealth games and has admitted his family rift has had an impact on his swimming.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adam Ramsay-Peaty has opened up about the emotional impact of his ongoing family rift, admitting the situation has "taken its toll" after falling short of Commonwealth Games gold on Saturday 25th July.

The Olympic swimming star, who is competing under the double-barrelled surname Ramsay-Peaty for the first time, has also secured his place in the 50m breaststroke final after finishing second in Sunday's semi-final.

But while his performance in the pool has improved throughout the competition, Adam's most candid remarks came after his 100m race bronze, where he broke down in tears and revealed that personal struggles away from the sport had weighed heavily on him.

Adam Ramsay-Peaty's most candid remarks came after his 100m race, where he broke down in tears and revealed that personal struggles away from the sport had weighed heavily on him.
Adam Ramsay-Peaty's most candid remarks came after his 100m race, where he broke down in tears and revealed that personal struggles away from the sport had weighed heavily on him. Picture: Getty

"It's hard because I know how hard I've worked," he said through tears. "I know the s**t I've been through, which is no fault of my own. It does take a toll."

The swimmer had claimed bronze in the event after being beaten by Australia's Sam Williamson, while Jersey's Filip Nowacki finished second.

The result marked a frustrating return to championship racing after a two-year absence, leaving Adam searching for answers.

"It's still very raw," he admitted afterwards. "I honestly feel like I deserve more. There's a lot of thinking to do, but it's too early to draw any conclusions."

Holly Ramsey-Peaty watched her husband compete on Sunday in the Commonwealth Games
Holly Ramsey-Peaty watched her husband compete on Sunday in the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Getty

He added he was unsure whether the disappointing swim came down to rustiness after time away from major competition or simply "an off swim," insisting he still believes he can return to his best.

Adam also acknowledged that balancing elite sport with difficult personal circumstances has proved challenging in recent months.

"Over the last couple of months I've had to make some hard decisions so I could focus on doing my job," he said.

"I've had to ignore a lot of the rubbish people write online. Enough is enough. This goes beyond sport. It's about being decent people. We all have to do better."

The emotional interview came against the backdrop of an ongoing estrangement from members of his family.

Reports suggest the rift dates back to 2024, when Adam and wife Holly did not invite wider members of the Peaty family to their engagement celebrations and later their wedding.

Despite his disappointment of the 100m final, Adam returned to the pool less than 24 hours later looking revitalised. His second-place finish in the 50m breaststroke semi-final secured a place in Monday night's final, prompting him to describe the turnaround as being on "a great trajectory".

Following his bronze-medal swim, Adam Ramsay-Peaty embraced Holly Ramsay before kissing her baby bump
Following his bronze-medal swim, Adam Ramsay-Peaty embraced Holly Ramsay before kissing her baby bump. Picture: Getty

Asked how he had managed to regroup so quickly, Adam explained writing down his thoughts helps him regain focus.

"The best way to get everything out in my head is to just write it out," he said. "I write down what is going wrong, what is going right, what can I change, what can't I change and then I've got a battle plan."

He also made clear who had been by his side throughout the difficult weekend, praising those closest to him rather than referencing his estranged relatives.

"It was a lot of people I talk to, obviously my wife, my coach, my best mate Ed. You've got your friends, your teammates," Adam said.

His wife Holly, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, watched from the stands as he booked his place in the 50m final.

Following his bronze-medal swim, Adam embraced her before kissing her baby bump, later reflecting that fatherhood has shifted his perspective.

"My wife will always be proud of me," he said. "As a father, it doesn't matter whether you come home with a gold medal, as long as you come home. That's what really matters."

Read more:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Josie Gibson is setting the record straight after weeks of speculation about her dramatic weight loss.

Josie Gibson defends 2.5 stone weight loss following false comments

Love Island 2026 has been another successful year of the dating show on ITV2

Love Island future confirmed by ITV2

Love Island

Love Island's Samraj and Mica had to dump one more couple before the final

Love Island first look reveals impact of Mica and Samraj's brutal dumping

Love Island

Jon Bon Jovi stunned fans on Thursday night (July 23) when the singer brought his Madison Square Garden concert to an unexpected end.

Jon Bon Jovi cuts New York concert short as health scare leaves fans concerned

The Love Island final is upon us after eight weeks of romance in the villa

Love Island 2026 final - start and finish time confirmed

Love Island

Taylor and Travis exchanged vows at New York City's Madison Square Garden in front of around 1,000 guests on July 3, 2026.

Travis Kelce's sister-in-law breaks silence on Taylor Swift's 'magical' wedding

Almost five decades after Grease first became a global phenomenon, several of the film's original stars have reunited for a nostalgic moment that has sent fans into a frenzy.

Grease stars reunite for heartfelt singalong nearly 50 years after film's release

William Shatner has revealed he and his youngest daughter, Melanie Shatner Gretsch, were diagnosed with stage 4 cancer within months of each other.

William Shatner, 95, reveals he and daughter, 61, were diagnosed with stage VI cancer at the same time
Jade Thirlwall appears to have offered an early glimpse into a difficult period in her life weeks before reports emerged that she and long-term partner Jordan Stephens had split.

Jade Thirlwall's candid interview remarks resurface after reports she and Jordan Stephens split
Molly Smith and Tom Clare have taken the next step in their romance, officially becoming husband and wife during an intimate legal wedding ceremony in Greater Manchester.

Love Island stars Molly Smith and Tom Clare officially marry in intimate Manchester ceremony

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Gordon Ramsay has proved even the fiercest kitchen battles can be settled, as he reunites with the chef who once pushed him to breaking point.

Gordon Ramsay ends decades-long feud as he reunites with chef who 'reduced him to tears'

Jesy Nelson has shared an emotional update on the health of her twin daughters, revealing that one of the girls has now been diagnosed with scoliosis.

Jesy Nelson shares heartbreaking update as twin daughters face new diagnosis and more surgery
Declan Donnelly has unveiled a new look during his summer break.

Declan Donnelly reveals new beard during summer break as Ant McPartlin can't resist teasing him
Tina Rad revealed she secretly smooched another 2026 cast member.

Love Island’s Tina ‘secretly hooked up’ with co-star after cameras stopped rolling

Love Island

Love Island's first look for Wednesday night's episode is a juicy one!

Love Island boy admits he's 'bored' with his partner as first look exposes secret feelings

Love Island

An OG Islander has quit the show and walked out of the villa for good.

Love Island star quits show just days before 2026 final

Love Island

Love Island fans are convinced Priya revealed her 'shameless' game plan last night.

Love Island fans spot 'shameless' moment Priya slips up and reveals plan to win show

Love Island

Charleen Murphy has lifted the lid on a tense relationship inside the villa.

Love Island's Charleen hints at secret villa feud and brands one girl 'fake'

Love Island

Lewis Capaldi became overwhelmed with emotion during his headline performance at BST Hyde Park on Saturday (July 11).

Lewis Capaldi chokes up as he thanks fans during emotional BST Hyde Park comeback

Finley is in the dog house with more than just Ellie and Elicia.

Love Island first look sees tempers flare between the boys as shock showdown plays out

Love Island

All the Love Island 2026 stars who have quit, left or been dumped from the villa.

Who was dumped from Love Island 2026? All the Islanders who have left the villa so far

Love Island

Holly Ramsay (left) and her sister-in-law Bethany Peaty (right) have reportedly fallen out following a private phone conversation.

Inside Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty’s latest family drama as his sister Bethany ‘cuts ties’ after phone row
Lola breaks her silence on her Love Island feud with Julia.

Love Island's Lola reveals how she really feels about Julia now she's left the villa

Love Island

Alison Hammond gushed over her "lovely man" in a new interview.

Alison Hammond shares sweet insight into 22-year age gap relationship and addresses marriage rumours

Celebrities

Sam Neill, the New Zealand actor best known around the world for his role as palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, has died aged 78.

Tributes pour in for Sam Neill as Jurassic Park star dies aged 78

The summer series launched on Monday 1 June on ITV2 and ITVX, bringing a fresh group of Islanders to the villa for weeks of romance, drama and unexpected twists.

When is the Love Island 2026 final? End date confirmed by ITV2

Love Island