Adam Thomas revealed he nearly quit I'm a Celeb after David Haye 'broke' him

21 April 2026, 16:41

Adam Thomas recently opened up about his taxing time filming I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here South Africa
Adam Thomas recently opened up about his taxing time filming I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here South Africa. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

David Haye "broke me and pushed me to my limits."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adam Thomas has opened up about his taxing time filming I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here South Africa, admitting that fellow contestant David Haye "broke me and pushed me to my limits."

In a vulnerable Instagram post shared on Sunday (April 19), the 37-year-old Waterloo Road star detailed the immense physical and emotional toll the show took on him.

Adam, who was diagnosed with autoimmune psoriatic arthritis in 2023, revealed that his condition made the jungle environment nearly unbearable.

The actor entered the competition hoping to prove his resilience, however, the damp conditions, lack of proper bedding, and physical challenges of the South African wilderness proved to be a recipe for agony.

Adam, who was diagnosed with autoimmune psoriatic arthritis in 2023, revealed that his condition made the jungle environment nearly unbearable.
Adam, who was diagnosed with autoimmune psoriatic arthritis in 2023, revealed that his condition made the jungle environment nearly unbearable. Picture: ITV

Reflecting on a specific image of himself looking distraught in a hammock, Adam expressed the heartbreak of seeing his younger self in such a state.

"Not going to lie, this picture breaks my heart, as I know on the inside what I was dealing with and truth be told I thought it was all my fault. I now know that’s not the reality…

My time in I’m a Celebrity... South Africa was one of the toughest things I’ve ever been through, physically, mentally, and emotionally."

For Adam, the exhaustion didn't just stem from the hunger or the trials, but from the immense effort required to mask his condition from his campmates and the cameras.

Adam Thomas (pictured) opened up about his taxing time filming I&squot;m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here South Africa, admitting that fellow contestant David Haye "broke me and pushed me to my limits."
Adam Thomas (pictured) opened up about his taxing time filming I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here South Africa, admitting that fellow contestant David Haye "broke me and pushed me to my limits.". Picture: ITV
"Not going to lie, this picture breaks my heart, as I know on the inside what I was dealing with and truth be told I thought it was all my fault," Adam wrote.
"Not going to lie, this picture breaks my heart, as I know on the inside what I was dealing with and truth be told I thought it was all my fault," Adam wrote. Picture: ITV

"Living with arthritis is something I don’t really talk about, as much as I should do… but in there it really took its toll.

"My biggest fight was pretending to put on a brave face and trying to hide the pain! that can be exhausting within itself. There were days my body just didn’t want to keep going, but I did."

The physical strain was compounded by a fractured camp dynamic, most notably with David Haye.

The friction between the two stars reportedly ignited after Thomas broke a fundamental show rule by smuggling chocolate into the camp for the rival "Lions" team.

When the breach was discovered, the entire group was stripped of two hard-earned food stars, reducing their dinner portions significantly.

Despite David Haye's (pictured) accusations and the excruciating physical pain, Adam emerged from the experience with a new perspective on strength.
Despite David Haye's (pictured) accusations and the excruciating physical pain, Adam emerged from the experience with a new perspective on strength. Picture: ITV

David Haye, known for his disciplined athletic background, did not take the loss of nutrients lightly.

The boxer suggested that Adam Thomas, as the culprit, should take a smaller portion than everyone else, a suggestion that caused immediate ripples of discomfort throughout the camp.

Adam described the toll of David’s relentless focus on the mistake: "It’s safe to say that David wasn’t happy and he’s blaming me, right," he said at the time.

"He just doesn’t stop going on about it... to a point where I’m like I don’t know whether it’s banter or whether he actually believes it."

The actor admitted that the constant pressure made him feel as though he was losing his sense of self.

Adam confessed that watching the footage back was difficult because there were times he "didn’t even recognise myself" due to the stress and the feeling of being bullied or cornered.

Despite the "hollow empty gestures" David Haye accused him of and the excruciating physical pain, Adam emerged from the experience with a new perspective on strength.

He admitted to regretting his initial silence, wishing he had stood his ground earlier rather than trying to maintain a fragile peace.

"I wish I spoke up for myself sooner," Adam said.

Seann Walsh spills the beans on I'm A Celebrity South Africa

"I wish I stood my ground instead of trying to keep the peace, but I’ve learned that being kind doesn’t mean being weak, and sometimes it takes going through tough moments to find your voice."

Adam confirmed that he and David Haye have since reconciled, saying he reached out to the boxer post-filming to express how the situation had affected him, leading to a formal apology from Haye.

"He broke me in there, he pushed me to my limits, and I’ve told David this and he’s apologised and that’s that! I’ve moved on now, am not one to hold a grudge."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

As Rumer Willis celebrated her daughter’s third birthday this weekend, fans couldn’t help but notice a familiar resemblance to her grandfather Bruce Willis.

"Looks just like Bruce": Fans react to Rumer Willis’ daughter in new photos

Jesy Nelson has issued an urgent appeal after her car, containing vital medical equipment for her young daughters (pictured), was stolen from outside her home.

Jesy Nelson pleas for help after car is stolen containing twins’ vital medical equipment

Pitbull is headlining BST Hyde Park in 2026

Pitbull BST Hyde Park and Roundhay Festival tickets and dates revealed

Events

Jack Whitehall found himself on the receiving end of a cheeky, X-rated shout from friends during his wedding celebrations over the weekend.

Jack Whitehall faces cheeky X-rated heckle during £250k Cotswolds wedding with Roxy Horner

Tom Cruise is officially returning to the cockpit, with Top Gun 3 confirmed as the next chapter in the film franchise.

Top Gun 3 confirmed: Everything we know about Tom Cruise’s return as Maverick

TV & Movies

Anne Hathaway has opened up about the surprising impact Taylor Swift had on her latest film, Mother Mary.

Taylor Swift’s ‘magical’ gesture she did for Anne Hathaway revealed

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have confirmed they're expecting their fourth child together

Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews baby details revealed

MAFS contestants Bec and Gia have been feuding since the beginning of the experiment

What do Gia's texts say? MAFS Australia feud reignited as Bec faces more backlash

Married at First Sight

Nearly three decades after they first defined a generation of teen drama, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have reunited.

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson reunite nearly 30 years after Dawson's Creek romance

TV & Movies

Jason Statham has shared a rare glimpse of his family life, posting photos of his children with fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Jason Statham shares rare glimpse of family life with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and their two children

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Mel C has given fans a glimpse behind the scenes of her upcoming album Sweat, sharing images on Instagram reminiscent of her “Sporty Spice” persona.

Mel C reveals incredible Gladiator transformation as she reveals new music video

Music

MAFS bride Alissa reflects on Gia and Bec's feud patterns

MAFS Australia's Alissa shares honest truth about intense Gia and Bec feud

Married at First Sight

Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders starred in the third series of Love Island All Stars.

Are Love Island All Stars couple Whitney and Yamen still together?

Love Island

Second Marriage at First Sight is scheduled to air later this year.

First UK bride returning to MAFS spin-off 'Second Marriage at First Sight' revealed

Married at First Sight

Channel 4 were forced to bleep out Bec's 'rude phrase.

MAFS Australia's Bec and Rachel's feud explained as 'vulgar' comment revealed

Married at First Sight

Joel and Juliette's relationship has done a complete 180.

MAFS Australia unaired moment explains Joel and Juliette's 'incredible turnaround' at couple's retreat

Married at First Sight

Are Zac Woodworth and Millie Court still going strong?

Are Love Island All Stars couple Millie and Zac still together?

Love Island

MAFS Australia 2026 has brought us a fresh bunch of couples to watch

All the couples still together from MAFS Australia 2026

Married at First Sight

Stephanie spilled the tea on Tyson's family dynamics.

MAFS Australia's Stephanie reveals shocking reason why Tyson's mum didn't attend wedding

Married at First Sight

The voting system in South Africa is different to the original series.

How are the campmates eliminated from I’m A Celeb All Stars 2026?

I'm A Celebrity

David Attenborough is preparing to celebrate his 100th birthday

David Attenborough facts: Age, wife, children and incredible life achievements revealed

What is really going on between the Beckham family?

Everything you need to know about the Beckham family feud: Full timeline of events explained
Which MAFS Australia couples have moved on?

Which MAFS Australia 2026 cast members are in new relationships?

Married at First Sight

The 66-year-old broadcaster was taken to hospital on Tuesday after falling ill (pictured in December 2025)

Eammon Holmes breaks silence after stroke as he shares emotional message from his family

Amy Childs officially tied the knot with her partner Billy Delbosq in a low-key ceremony held in central London on Saturday (April 11).

Amy Childs shares private wedding video as she ties the knot: “The day I became Mrs Delbosq”
Brooklyn Beckham has appeared to make a subtle reference to his ongoing estrangement from his family while marking his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham appears to make subtle dig at family in anniversary post to wife Nicola