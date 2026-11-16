Ade Adepitan facts: Age, where he's from, rise to fame, wife and children

I'm A Celebrity 2026 is welcoming Ade Adepitan into the jungle. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Zoe Adams

I'm A Celebrity's Ade Adepitan is making jungle history, but what do you need to know about him? Here's all the facts including what he's said about his disability as well as his net worth.

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Ade Adepitan is making I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! history as he'll become the very first wheelchair user to enter the jungle.

However, that isn't a concern for the Paralympian who said the world is "inaccessible" anyway and feels "amazing" that he will be the first.

Speaking ahead of his time on I'm A Celebrity, he said: "It's amazing to me that I'm going to be the first wheelchair user in the jungle. I definitely know there will be lots of people out there going 'How is he going to do this? He can't even go down Barking Road!'.

"My everyday life, we're living in a world that's inaccessible and not built for you, so why is the jungle going to be any harder?"

With a huge career behind him, here's everything you need to know about Ade from his rise to fame, his age, where he's from and his wife and children.

Ade Adepitan rose to fame as a medal-winning basketball player and competed for Great Britain in the Paralympics. Picture: Getty

Who is Ade Adepitan?

Age: 53 (born March 27, 1973)

From: Nigeria

Instagram: @adeadepitan

Ade was born in Nigeria and moved to live in London with his parents when he was just three years old. They moved here to gain better healthcare and opportunities for their son who needed the use of a wheelchair from a young age.

Ajibola Olusola, his father, died in 2006, and mum Christianah Adejoke was a former primary school teacher.

Ade also has a younger sister called Adeola, who has Down Syndrome, and a younger brother named Adeolu.

Why does Ade Adepitan need a wheelchair?

Ade contracted polio when he was very young, leaving him completely paralysed in his left leg and with severe damage in both.

The athlete has always been completely positive about his disability and praises it for helping him build his life. In a Facebook post he said: "People thought my wheelchair would limit my life. But my wheelchair gave me independence. It gave me sport. Travel. Confidence. Purpose.

"It helped me become a Paralympian. A broadcaster. A father. Without it, I couldn't have done any of it. A wheelchair isn't the end of someone's life. For many of us...it's the beginning of freedom."

How did Ade Adepitan become famous and what is his net worth?

Ade first become a household name when he competed as an international Paralympic wheelchair basketball player. He won bronze in 2004 when he played for Great Britain in the Athens Paralympics and gold at the 2005 Paralympic World Cup.

Following his career, he's gone on to become a TV presenter, hosting the Paralympics, Children In Need and his own nature documents including Africa with Ade Adepitan and Our Changing Planet. He's an author, journalist and has also received an MBE for his services to disability sport.

It's reported he has a net worth of around £1million, something his I'm A Celebrity pay cheque will definitely add to.

Ade Adepitan has been married to wife Linda Harrison since 2018. Picture: Ade Adepitan/Instagram

Who is Ade Adepitan's wife?

Ade is happily married to Scottish singer Linda Harrison who performs under the stage name, Elle Exxe.

The couple first met in 2010 after meeting at a TV awards show. They married eight years later.

Does Ade Adepitan have children?

Ade and his wife have two young children together - son Bolla who was born in 2021 and daughter Zella, bon in 2025.

The TV presenter has been very honest and open about his journey with fatherhood on social media, often sharing them and their daily life on social media.

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