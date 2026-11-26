Ade Adepitan shares extraordinary story of how he met wife Linda

Ade Adepitan has recalled the rather painful circumstances that led to him meeting his future wife, singer-songwriter Linda Harrison. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The former Paralympian revealed how a champagne-fuelled fall at the National Television Awards led to his first meeting with singer-songwriter Linda Harrison.

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Ade Adepitan has recalled the rather painful circumstances that led to him meeting his future wife, singer-songwriter Linda Harrison.

The former Paralympic athlete, 53, shared the story during an appearance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, telling presenter AJ Odudu how an unexpected encounter with Linda eventually led to their marriage.

The couple first crossed paths at the National Television Awards in January 2010, when Linda was 19 and Ade was already an established sporting personality.

However, Ade admitted he had arrived at the event in less than celebratory spirits after receiving disappointing news about his attempts to buy his first home.

Ade Adepitan and wife Linda first crossed paths at the National Television Awards. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the evening, he explained: "I was trying to buy my first house and I got turned down on a mortgage, so I roll up to the NTAs and I'm like 'I'm just gonna get drunk.'"

His decision to drink rather too enthusiastically soon resulted in an embarrassing accident.

After getting "absolutely hammered on champagne", Ade opted to take the stairs rather than the lift on his way to the afterparty, only to lose his footing and tumble down them.

"I just fell down the stairs, landed at the bottom of the stairs, it was quite painful," he recalled.

But while the fall was certainly not part of his plans for the evening, it ultimately put him in the right place to meet Linda.

Still recovering from his tumble, Ade spotted the aspiring singer sitting by herself at a table surrounded by familiar faces from the world of television, including cast members from EastEnders and Coronation Street.

Ade Adepitan also honestly spoke about his dating issues before meeting wife Linda. Picture: Getty

He noticed Linda smiling and said he immediately felt there was something different about her. "I was like, there's something special about this woman, so I pushed over to her and we just started chatting," he told AJ.

"She just had this lovely aura, a really special aura." AJ was clearly taken with the romantic circumstances, responding: "All from a smile!"

The initial meeting marked the beginning of a relationship that would eventually see the couple marry at St Paul's Cathedral in 2018.

Ade later contacted Linda through Facebook, with the pair keeping in touch for several months before he eventually asked her out on a date.

Reflecting on finding his life partner, he admitted it had taken him some time to find the right person. "It's nice because you don't always think you'll find someone that's for you, that's going to be your forever person, and I waited a long time," he said.

Ade also spoke candidly about the assumptions he has encountered when dating as a disabled man, explaining that some people struggle to understand his relationship with Linda.

He said: "Not everyone is comfortable with going out with someone or striking up a relationship with someone who has a disability."

The presenter added he had experienced other men approaching Linda despite knowing they were together, suggesting their behaviour was rooted in ignorance and assumptions about their relationship.

AJ later offered her own perspective in the Bush Telegraph, saying: "Dating is difficult at the best of times, let alone when people aren't as open to receiving the beauty that you are exuding."

The couple have previously discussed the beginnings of their romance in an interview with The Guardian, revealing their curiosity about one another extended beyond their first conversation.

Linda recalled deciding to look into Ade's background after discovering he had watched videos of her singing online. "If he's going to stalk me, I'm going to stalk him," she joked.

Her search uncovered an impressive sporting career, including Ade's bronze medal at the 2004 Paralympic Games and an extraordinary expedition during which he climbed a volcano on his hands and knees for five hours after his wheelchair could go no further.

Ade Adepitan and wife Linda have son Bolla, five, and daughter Zayla, 21 months. Picture: Getty

Linda admitted she was amazed by what she discovered, recalling her reaction: "I just went: 'That's my person.'"

Ade also explained the couple were careful not to rush into marriage, saying he wanted to wait until Linda was in her mid-twenties before taking that step.

Today, the couple share two children, son Bolla, five, and daughter Zayla, 21 months.

What began with a disappointing mortgage application, rather too much champagne and an accidental tumble down some stairs ultimately became the start of a family life together.

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