Ade Adepitan's wife breaks silence on 'immense' I'm A Celeb challenge after fearing he would pull out

Speaking to The Mirror about Ade's decision to sign up, she said: "It wasn't easy to say yes to doing this but he's just got so much heart. I'm just so proud of him.". Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Linda Harrison reveals the physical and emotional toll of I'm A Celebrity on her husband Ade Adepitan after fearing an earlier injury could force him to pull out.

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Ade Adepitan's wife has revealed the extraordinary physical and emotional challenges facing the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star, admitting an injury earlier this year left her questioning whether he would be able to take part in the ITV show at all.

Linda Harrison, who shares two children with the former Paralympian, says she is immensely proud of her husband as he makes history as the first wheelchair user to enter the Australian jungle.

But behind his appearance on the hit reality show has been months of preparation, uncertainty and physical setbacks, with Linda revealing there were times when she feared Ade might have to pull out.

Speaking to The Mirror about his decision to sign up, she said: "It wasn't easy to say yes to doing this but he's just got so much heart. I'm just so proud of him."

Ade Adepitan's wife has revealed the extraordinary physical and emotional challenges facing the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star. Picture: Getty

The 53-year-old suffered an injury earlier this year which left him struggling with even the simplest everyday tasks.

Linda recalled: "He couldn't even lift his baby…and now he's putting his body through this immense trial. It's kind of remarkable, to be honest."

She admitted there were moments when she genuinely doubted whether he would make it to Australia.

Ade sought advice from physiotherapists, although Linda was keen for him to undergo an MRI scan before committing to the challenge.

Linda Harrison, who shares two children with the former Paralympian, says she is immensely proud of her husband as he makes history as the first wheelchair user to enter the Australian jungle. Picture: ITV

Before filming began, Ade had also travelled to Australia to assess the camp and help producers understand what adjustments would be required to make the experience accessible.

Linda said he had initially been concerned about the physical demands of the environment, particularly the heat and humidity.

She believes viewers may underestimate just how much effort everyday activities require of her husband, who also lives with chronic pain and poor circulation.

"Ade lives with pain that he just doesn't talk about," she explained, comparing his approach with her own tendency to complain about a sore back.

The jungle's cold and wet conditions have presented another challenge, with Linda revealing that Ade struggles to warm up once his body becomes cold.

She joked that his usual shower temperature at home is "insane", making her wonder how he is managing without the comfort of a hot shower.

He has also been relying on crutches to navigate the uneven jungle terrain, something Linda says is unusual for him.

"His crutches are an emergency situation, really. He would not choose to use his crutches in any given situation, unless it's an absolute must," she said.

Linda believes the significance of being the programme's first wheelchair-using contestant has brought an additional level of pressure.

With speculation about his casting circulating since August, she said he has been aware for months of the expectations surrounding his appearance.

Linda believes the significance of being the programme's first wheelchair-using contestant has brought an additional level of pressure. Picture: Getty

Linda wrote him a personal letter before he travelled to Australia, reminding him of the qualities she sees in him and encouraging him to ignore outside opinions. She said he later messaged her to tell her how much the letter had helped.

The singer-songwriter, who performs under the name Elle Exxe, was particularly moved when Ade appeared emotional in camp and admitted he was having a difficult day. She had specifically asked him before his departure to communicate openly if he was struggling, rather than retreating into himself.

Linda suspects exhaustion, the initial excitement of arriving in camp wearing off and the unfamiliar surroundings may all have contributed to his emotional moments.

She also noticed he seemed unlike his usual self when he declined to dance with fellow contestant Sharky.

"Ade is always dancing. He's an amazing dancer," she said, adding that the couple's separation has also been difficult.

Ade, Linda and son Bolla pictured in 2024. Picture: Getty

The pair have rarely spent more than three days without speaking throughout their relationship, making the enforced silence particularly challenging.

Linda has nevertheless taken comfort from seeing fellow campmates, including Wayne Rooney, Joanna Page and Claire Sweeney, offer Ade support.

Read more: Wayne Rooney reveals bold romantic gesture he did for Coleen after one date

At home, their children Bolla, five, and Zayla, one, have also been following his adventures. Linda has been carefully choosing clips for their eldest son to watch, revealing that he particularly enjoyed seeing his father scream during the helicopter arrival.

She believes Ade's appearance could have a lasting impact on disabled children watching at home. Linda described being touched by a mother who shared a video of her disabled son watching Ade skydive, explaining how important it was for him to see what might be possible.

Linda also recalled one of the qualities that first attracted her to Ade: his determination to climb a volcano in Nicaragua, spending five hours making his way up on his hands and knees.

For her, that same determination is what makes him capable of tackling the jungle's toughest challenges. And while she would love to see him crowned King of the Jungle, she admits there is an added satisfaction in the prospect of proving his doubters wrong.

"I would love that for him," she said, adding that she wants viewers to see that he is worthy of being there and capable of taking on the experience.

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