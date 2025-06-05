Adele facts: Singer's age, relationship, net worth, songs and career explained

Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Adele.

Adele is a British singer-songwriter known for her powerful voice, emotional ballads, and chart-topping albums. She rose to fame in the late 2000s with her debut album 19, and quickly became one of the most successful artists of her generation.

With critically acclaimed albums like 21, 25, and 30, Adele has won millions of fans and earned dozens of major music awards in her nearly 20-year career.

Where is Adele from and how old is she? Adele’s full name is Adele Laurie Blue Adkins. She was born on May 5, 1988, in Tottenham, London, England and as of 2025, she is 37 years old. Adele’s path to stardom began at the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology in Croydon, London. Picture: Getty Adele is an only child, and she and her mother moved around several times in her childhood, eventually settling in the Tottenham and later West Norwood areas of London. Her upbringing was modest, and she has spoken openly about growing up in a working-class environment and how that influenced her grounded personality and songwriting.

Adele's path to stardom began at the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology in Croydon, London, where she studied alongside future stars like Leona Lewis and Jessie J.

Known for nurturing raw talent, the school helped Adele refine her vocal skills and songwriting abilities. While there, she recorded a three-song demo for a class project—which a friend posted on MySpace. That upload would change her life. Adele was discovered after a friend posted her demo online, which caught the attention of record labels and led to her famous breakthrough performance on Later... with Jools Holland in 2007. Adele pictured with Beyonce at the Grammy Awards in 2013. Picture: Getty Her debut album, 19, was released in 2008 and quickly gained critical and commercial success, led by the singles 'Chasing Pavements' and 'Hometown Glory'.

How many awards has Adele won? As of 2025, Adele has won 16 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best New Artist, highlighting her critical acclaim across multiple albums. She has also received 12 Brit Awards, making her one of the most celebrated British female solo artists. Adele has won 16 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best New Artist, highlighting her critical acclaim across multiple albums. Picture: Getty Internationally, Adele earned an Academy Award and a Golden Globe in 2013 for the James Bond theme 'Skyfall'. In 2022, she won a Primetime Emmy for her CBS concert special Adele: One Night Only, bringing her closer to EGOT status.

As of 2024, Adele's net worth was estimated to be £170 million, bolstered by her successful albums and Las Vegas residency.

Is Adele married? Adele met Simon Konecki, a charity entrepreneur and former investment banker, in 2011. Although Adele referred to Konecki as her husband during her 2017 Grammy acceptance speech, she later clarified that they officially married in 2018. The couple separated in 2019, and their divorce was finalized in March 2021. Adele confirmed she and husband Simon separated in 2019. Picture: Getty Following their separation, Adele relocated to Los Angeles, where she began a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul in 2021. In August 2024, during a performance in Munich, Adele announced their engagement. Adele with Rich Paul in 2025. Picture: Getty

Adele has one child, a son named Angelo, born in October 2012 with her former husband, Simon Konecki. She has often spoken about how motherhood has profoundly influenced her life and music. In a 2016 interview with Vogue, Adele shared, "When I became a parent, I felt like I was truly living. I had a purpose, where before I didn't." In August 2024, during a performance in Munich, Adele announced she was engaged to Rich Paul (pictured). Picture: Getty She was candid about the challenges of balancing fame and parenting, revealing that becoming pregnant during the height of her career felt like "career suicide" to some. Additionally, Adele has opened up about experiencing postpartum depression, emphasizing the importance of discussing mental health openly.

