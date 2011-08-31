Adele and Jessie J Lead MOBO Nominations

See the full list of who's been nominated at the 2011 MOBO Awards.

Jessie J leads the nominations as she's up for an incredible five awards, including best album for 'Who You Are' and Best Newcomer.

Adele is not far behind bagging a worthy four nods each, where the pair will battle in the Best Album and Best Song categories.

Check out the 2011 MOBO Award nominees below:

Best UK Act

  • Adele
  • Chase & Status
  • Chipmunk
  • Example
  • Jessie J
  • Katy B
  • N-Dubz
  • Wretch 32
  • The Streets
  • Tinie Tempah   

Best Newcomer

  • Alex Clare
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Emeli Sande
  • Jamie Woon
  • Jessie J
  • Loick Essien
  • Maverick Sabre
  • Rizzle Kicks
  • Yasmin
  • Wretch 32

Best UK Hip Hop/Grime Act

  • Giggs
  • Rizzle Kicks
  • Tinie Tempah
  • Wiley
  • Wretch 32

Best Video

  • Chipmunk featuring Chris Brown - Champion
  • Jessie J - Do It Like A Dude
  • Rizzle Kicks - Down With The Trumpets
  • Tinchy Stryder featuring Dappy - Spaceship
  • Wiley - Numbers In Action    

Best International Act

  • Alexis Jordan
  • Aloe Blacc
  • Beyonce
  • Bruno Mars
  • Cee Lo Green
  • Jason Derulo
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Rihanna
  • Snoop Dogg
  • Wiz Khalifa  

Best Song

  • Adele - Someone Like You
  • Chase & Status featuring Tinie Tempah - Hitz
  • Jessie J - Do It Like A Dude
  • Tinie Tempah - Wonderman
  • Wretch 32 - Traktor    

Best Album

  • Adele - 21
  • Chase & Status - No More Idols
  • Jessie J - Who You Are
  • Katy B - On A Mission
  • Tinie Tempah - Disc-Overy    

Best UK R&B/Soul Act

  • Adele
  • Dionne Bromfield
  • Marsha Ambrosious
  • Mike Hough
  • Omar