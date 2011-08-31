Adele and Jessie J Lead MOBO Nominations

See the full list of who's been nominated at the 2011 MOBO Awards.

Jessie J leads the nominations as she's up for an incredible five awards, including best album for 'Who You Are' and Best Newcomer.

Adele is not far behind bagging a worthy four nods each, where the pair will battle in the Best Album and Best Song categories.

Check out the 2011 MOBO Award nominees below:

Best UK Act

Adele

Chase & Status

Chipmunk

Example

Jessie J

Katy B

N-Dubz

Wretch 32

The Streets

Tinie Tempah

Best Newcomer

Alex Clare

Ed Sheeran

Emeli Sande

Jamie Woon

Jessie J

Loick Essien

Maverick Sabre

Rizzle Kicks

Yasmin

Wretch 32

Best UK Hip Hop/Grime Act

Giggs

Rizzle Kicks

Tinie Tempah

Wiley

Wretch 32

Best Video

Chipmunk featuring Chris Brown - Champion

Jessie J - Do It Like A Dude

Rizzle Kicks - Down With The Trumpets

Tinchy Stryder featuring Dappy - Spaceship

Wiley - Numbers In Action

Best International Act

Alexis Jordan

Aloe Blacc

Beyonce

Bruno Mars

Cee Lo Green

Jason Derulo

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna

Snoop Dogg

Wiz Khalifa

Best Song

Adele - Someone Like You

Chase & Status featuring Tinie Tempah - Hitz

Jessie J - Do It Like A Dude

Tinie Tempah - Wonderman

Wretch 32 - Traktor

Best Album

Adele - 21

Chase & Status - No More Idols

Jessie J - Who You Are

Katy B - On A Mission

Tinie Tempah - Disc-Overy

Best UK R&B/Soul Act