Adele and Jessie J Lead MOBO Nominations
See the full list of who's been nominated at the 2011 MOBO Awards.
Jessie J leads the nominations as she's up for an incredible five awards, including best album for 'Who You Are' and Best Newcomer.
Adele is not far behind bagging a worthy four nods each, where the pair will battle in the Best Album and Best Song categories.
Check out the 2011 MOBO Award nominees below:
Best UK Act
- Adele
- Chase & Status
- Chipmunk
- Example
- Jessie J
- Katy B
- N-Dubz
- Wretch 32
- The Streets
- Tinie Tempah
Best Newcomer
- Alex Clare
- Ed Sheeran
- Emeli Sande
- Jamie Woon
- Jessie J
- Loick Essien
- Maverick Sabre
- Rizzle Kicks
- Yasmin
- Wretch 32
Best UK Hip Hop/Grime Act
- Giggs
- Rizzle Kicks
- Tinie Tempah
- Wiley
- Wretch 32
Best Video
- Chipmunk featuring Chris Brown - Champion
- Jessie J - Do It Like A Dude
- Rizzle Kicks - Down With The Trumpets
- Tinchy Stryder featuring Dappy - Spaceship
- Wiley - Numbers In Action
Best International Act
- Alexis Jordan
- Aloe Blacc
- Beyonce
- Bruno Mars
- Cee Lo Green
- Jason Derulo
- Nicki Minaj
- Rihanna
- Snoop Dogg
- Wiz Khalifa
Best Song
- Adele - Someone Like You
- Chase & Status featuring Tinie Tempah - Hitz
- Jessie J - Do It Like A Dude
- Tinie Tempah - Wonderman
- Wretch 32 - Traktor
Best Album
- Adele - 21
- Chase & Status - No More Idols
- Jessie J - Who You Are
- Katy B - On A Mission
- Tinie Tempah - Disc-Overy
Best UK R&B/Soul Act
- Adele
- Dionne Bromfield
- Marsha Ambrosious
- Mike Hough
- Omar