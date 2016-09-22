What Adele Said About Brad and Angelina's Divorce Is What We're All Thinking

The 'Someone Like You' singer spoke about the couple's split at her recent concert at New York's Madison Square Garden.

It seems we're not the only ones who are still reeling from the news of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's shocking divorce.

Adele, 28, is the latest star to express her "shock" that Hollywood's golden couple, who have decided to end their 12 year relationship Tuesday, are no longer the picture perfect advertisement for a happy marriage.

The 'Someone Like You' singer had been performing at New York's famous Madison Square Gardens when she took time out of her set to comment on the news.

Talking to the 18,000 strong crowd, Adele asked if she could "address the elephant in the room" before referring to Angelina and Brad's split as "the end of an era."

As if Adele's concert wasn't emotional enough, the power-house singer decided to dedicate her set to the former power couple in between her songs.

"I'm dedicating this show tonight to the them," she said. "I don't like all the gossip, and personal lives are private," she reportedly admitted before adding "I woke up this morning, and I was shocked."

The star, who looked stunning her signature glittery black gown, inspired concert-goers to air their miseries on Twitter.

Adele, in one great note among many, just dedicated her show, "2 hours of misery," to "Brangelina." "End of an era." pic.twitter.com/uNOtfbc8wK — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) September 21, 2016

Angelina Jolie, 41, and Brad Pitt,52, dated for 9 years after meeting on the set of 'Mr and Mrs.Smith' in 2004 with Brad splitting from ex-wife Jennifer Aniston shortly after.

The couple, who have three adopted children Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, along with biological kids Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, finally decided to tie the knot in 2014 after being convinced by their adorable brood.

According to reports, Angelina filed for divorce citing 'irreconcilable differences' over the parenting of their children.