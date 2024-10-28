Adele in tears as she hugs idol Celine Dion during Las Vegas show

28 October 2024, 12:43 | Updated: 28 October 2024, 12:56

Celine Dion and Adele hug in Las Vegas
Celine Dion and Adele hug in Las Vegas. Picture: NasArchives/TikTok

By Tom Eames

A true meeting of pop icons.

During a memorable evening at her Las Vegas residency, Adele was overcome with emotion upon spotting her musical hero, Celine Dion, in the audience.

The heartfelt moment occurred at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the very venue where Dion once captivated crowds with her powerful voice and iconic ballads like ‘My Heart Will Go On,’ ‘Think Twice,’ and ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.’

In footage shared online, Adele, visibly emotional, approached Dion mid-performance and embraced her, tears streaming down her face.

After a brief exchange between the two singers, Adele, still holding back tears, turned to the audience and announced, “Give it up for Ms Celine Dion.”

The moment was equally moving for Dion, who was seen wiping away tears with a tissue before standing and waving to the crowd, all while Adele continued to perform ‘When We Were Young.’

Adele has long been vocal about her admiration for Dion. In 2018, she lovingly referred to her as “Queen Celine” in an Instagram post after attending one of Dion’s performances.

Adele has emotional moment with Celine Dion

The British star even told Vogue in 2021 that her most cherished possession is a framed piece of gum chewed by Dion, gifted to her by James Corden after Dion’s appearance on Carpool Karaoke.

The encounter happened during Adele’s return to her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, which launched in November 2022. Adele had taken a brief hiatus to perform shows in Munich before resuming her residency at Caesars Palace, which is set to conclude next month.

While the run of sold-out performances has been a major success, the singer revealed in July that the demands of the residency have taken a toll, prompting her to announce plans for a “big break” from music after her upcoming shows.

For Celine Dion, attending Adele’s show marked a significant moment, as it followed her recent return to live performing. Dion triumphantly closed the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics earlier this year after a prolonged absence from the stage due to health challenges.

Celine Dion, second from left, presents Adele the award for song of the year for 'Hello' at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Celine Dion, second from left, presents Adele the award for song of the year for 'Hello' at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

In 2021, Dion had to cancel her own Las Vegas residency due to her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, a rare and debilitating neurological disorder. In a 2022 interview, Dion opened up about the difficulties she faced before receiving her diagnosis, revealing that she had been unknowingly relying on a potentially dangerous mix of medications to manage her symptoms during live performances.

Dion’s history with The Colosseum is legendary, with her first residency at the venue running from 2003 to 2007, followed by a second run from 2011 to 2019. Over the years, she performed more than 1,100 shows at the venue, cementing her legacy as one of Las Vegas’s most iconic performers.

The emotional exchange between Adele and Dion served as a touching reminder of the deep respect and admiration shared between two of music’s most powerful voices.

