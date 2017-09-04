Adele Has Landed A FILM Role In Your Favourite Musical!

The star could be swapping her mic for a script as reports claim the 'Hello' hitmaker making the transition to the big screen.

She's one of the world's biggest stars but it looks as though Adele is set to add actress to already impressive CV after reportedly landing a role in Oliver!

The multiple award-winning superstar's musical talents might have earned her 15 Grammy Awards but now she could be adding another Oscar to her collection after receiving one for her musical contribution to Bond movie Skyfall in 2013.

If recent reports by The Sun are anything to go by, then Adele could be stepping into the role of Nancy, the prostitute lover of Bill Sykes.

According to the paper, Adele sees the role as a new challenge and is looking forward to the possibility of making a film that can be appreciated by her four-year-old son Angelo.

"It would be a major part for her and she’s seriously considering it," the source told the newspaper.

"She’s talked about Angelo being her number one priority and she sees this as a role that he could appreciate too. It would be a new challenge for her but one she would definitely be up for."

If Adele gets on board she could find herself working with West End legend Sir Cameron Mackintosh who has been roped in to pen the film adaptation along with filmmaker, Working Title Films, who helped create the 2012 remake of Les Miserables.

The remake of the 1968 classic, which is based on Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist, would be her first film role.

Judging by her past achievements, we think she'll smash it!



