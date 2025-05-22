Adele reacts to her first TV appearance aged 19: "You can see fear behind my eyes"

22 May 2025, 16:06

Adele's first TV performance was on 'Later... with Jools Holland' when she was an unknown 19-year-old (pictured)
Adele's first TV performance was on 'Later... with Jools Holland' when she was an unknown 19-year-old (pictured). Picture: BBC/Youtube

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Adele was an unsigned 19-year-old fresh out of high school when she was spotted by a producer and invited to perfom live on TV.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adele may be one of the most famous – if not the most famous – female solo star in the world.

From Oscars and Grammys to platinum selling albums and a famed Vegas residency, the British star has made a mark on the music world that will be remembered for generations to come.

But where did it all begin for the Tottenham-born star?

Back in 2007, 19-year-old Adele Laurie Blue Adkins was just a teenager with a dream.

Influenced by artists such as Ella Fitzgerald and Etta James, the youngster had aspirations of becoming a singer, writing her first song 'Hometown Glory', aged just 16, inspired by South London.
Influenced by artists such as Ella Fitzgerald and Etta James, the youngster had aspirations of becoming a singer, writing her first song 'Hometown Glory', aged just 16, inspired by South London. Picture: BBC/Youtube
Introduced by Jools Holland as 'Adele from Brixton', the teen went on to give a heart-stopping solo performance to a rapt live studio audience.
Introduced by Jools Holland as 'Adele from Brixton', the teen went on to give a heart-stopping solo performance to a rapt live studio audience. Picture: BBC/Youtube
Adele&squot;s first-ever television appearance took place on June 8, 2007, when she performed her song "Daydreamer" on BBC Two.
Adele's first-ever television appearance took place on June 8, 2007, when she performed her song "Daydreamer" on BBC Two. Picture: BBC/Youtube

Influenced by artists such as Ella Fitzgerald and Etta James, the youngster had aspirations of becoming a singer, writing her first song 'Hometown Glory', aged just 16, inspired by South London.

While at the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology in Croydon – notable past pupils include Amy Winehouse, Leona Lewis, and Jessie J – a friend uploaded a demo of Adele singing onto MySpace and it was spotted by a TV executive.

Alison Howe was the series producer of the BBC TV show Later... with Jools Holland, a show known for showcasing both established and emerging artists.

In a surprising move, the producer made the decision to invite the completely unknown Adele to perform on the show.

The 19-year-old was unsigned and had not even released a single, yet Howe saw something special in her voice and performing presence.
The 19-year-old was unsigned and had not even released a single, yet Howe saw something special in her voice and performing presence. Picture: BBC/Youtube
Adele was invited to form live in TV when she was an unknown teenager.
Adele was invited to form live in TV when she was an unknown teenager. Picture: BBC/Youtube
While at the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology in Croydon, a friend uploaded a demo of Adele singing onto MySpace and it was spotted by a TV executive.
While at the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology in Croydon, a friend uploaded a demo of Adele singing onto MySpace and it was spotted by a TV executive. Picture: BBC/Youtube

The 19-year-old was unsigned and had not even released a single, yet Howe saw something special in her voice and performing presence.

Adele's first-ever television appearance took place on June 8, 2007, when she performed her song "Daydreamer" on BBC Two.

Introduced by Jools Holland as 'Adele from Brixton', the teen went on to give a heart-stopping solo performance to a rapt live studio audience.

Her appearance was a huge success, leading to Adele being signed by XL Recordings and the release of her breakout album 19 in 2008.

The footage of her first TV performnace shows the raw talent the teeanger possesed at such a young age as she dominated the stage, but in later interviews Adele has admitted she was terrified during the performance.

Adele - Daydreamer (Later... Jools Holland in June 2007)

Adele has gone on to become one of the most famous singers in the world (pictured at the MTV Awards in 2011)
Adele has gone on to become one of the most famous singers in the world (pictured at the MTV Awards in 2011). Picture: Getty
"And the fear in my eyes is exactly the same fear that’s in my eyes when I come on singing now," says Adele of her hugely successful career.
"And the fear in my eyes is exactly the same fear that’s in my eyes when I come on singing now," says Adele of her hugely successful career. Picture: Getty

“You can see the fear behind my eyes," she said in an interview with Vogue in 2012.

"The first TV show I ever did was Later . . . With Jools Holland ... and I was sandwiched between Björk and Paul McCartney," she recalled.

"And the fear in my eyes is exactly the same fear that’s in my eyes when I come on singing now. The more records I sell and the bigger this all gets, the bigger the shows get. It’s like a vicious cycle."

Despite her fear of performing, TV producer Howe has since spoken about what makes Adele so unique.

“She flips between being a regular girl and Adele..." she tells The Guardian.

"She’s like every other girl from London, she’s just got more money. But she’s also a woman who knows exactly what she wants her music to do and how she wants it to make [listeners] feel.

From Oscars and Grammys to platinum selling albums and a famed Vegas residency, the British star has made a mark on the music world that will be remembered for generations to come.
From Oscars and Grammys to platinum selling albums and a famed Vegas residency, the British star has made a mark on the music world that will be remembered for generations to come. Picture: Getty

Lizzo reveals what it's really like going for tea at Adele's house

Adding: "She completely knows – that’s what makes her special."

Howe was also among the first to hear tracks from Adele's second album, 21.

She recalled being particularly struck by 'Someone Like You': "She played me some of the second record and I thought it was more of the same – I mean, more of these beautiful songs, but bigger and bolder.

"They sounded great, but I never really forgot this one song, 'Someone Like You'. She did it on the last [Later] show of 2010, and then the same song at the [2011] Brits, and the rest was history."

Read more: Adele in tears as she hugs idol Celine Dion during Las Vegas show

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt has re-located to Costa Rica with her family

Hannah Spearritt shows off new life in Costa Rica after quitting S Club 7

When are the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm out?

When are the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm out? Full release schedule explained

TV & Movies

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa have been photographed kissing

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes pictured kissing as they 'confirm' relationship

ITV are rumoured to be making cuts to their daytime staff

Full list of ITV stars at risk of being 'axed' following brutal cuts

Kaleb Cooper's net worth has been building since he made his debut on Clarkson's Farm three years ago

Kaleb Cooper net worth and how much he's paid for Clarkson's Farm

JoJo Siwa has further hinted at her relationship with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa ‘confirms’ Chris Hughes relationship live on stage as she pays tribute to CBB star
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast and release date has been confirmed

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast, release date and plot explained

Coleen Nolan admits worries over son Shane's health

Coleen Nolan admits worries over son Shane's health as he starts treatment

Jesy Nelson will star in a new Amazon Prime Video documentary

Jesy Nelson announces new documentary about motherhood and life after Little Mix

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Lorraine Kelly has sparked fears she may quit her ITV show

Lorraine Kelly could 'quit' show after 'kick in the teeth' ITV cuts

Eamonn Holmes fell whilst on air

Eamonn Holmes falls off chair live on GB News weeks after being rushed to hospital

Is this confirmation JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are together?

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa appear to 'confirm' romance with loved-up pictures

The last known video of Liam Payne performing before his death aged 31, is a testament to the star's beautiful singing voice.

Liam Payne sings emotional cover of 'Love Yourself' in last ever performance

Vogue Williams has opened up about her marriage to Brian McFadden

Vogue Williams says Brian McFadden wasn't 'husband material' after admitting their marriage was a 'mistake'
Kaleb Cooper admitted he found Jeremy Clarkson "a pain".

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper clashes with 'incompetent' Jeremy Clarkson

ITV announce big changes to schedule for GMB, Lorraine and This Morning

ITV announce big changes to schedule for GMB, Lorraine and This Morning

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When is Love Island back? The 2025 start date and time revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Lady Gaga was just a teenager when she sang live on NBC News in 2005

Unknown Lady Gaga stuns viewers during her first live TV performance aged 19

The Beckhams share a friendship with the Royal Family.

King Charles' surprising birthday gift to David Beckham revealed

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

Jeremy Clarkson's net worth and how much he's paid for Clarkson's Farm

Love Island will be airing a 10 year anniversary special episode

Love Island 10 year anniversary cast, start date and time revealed

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

The exact date and time Clarkson's Farm season 4 will be out

TV & Movies

Poundland could be sold for £1 as bidding starts this week.

Which Poundland shops are closing? Full list of stores shutting for good

Lifestyle

Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig gives birth to baby girl

Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig gives birth to baby girl and reveals special name

Lorraine Kelly has spoken out after her recent surgery

Lorraine Kelly reveals life-changing impact of having surgery to remove ovaries