Adele Is Wheeled To Stage Inside A BOX Every Night As Bizarre Tour Details Are Revealed!

The 'Hello' hitmaker, reportedly come up with an ingenious way of travelling from her dressing room to the stage without being detected by her adoring fans.

Adele reportedly hides in a “pretty small box” in order to travel from her dressing room to the stage when she is performing.

The 28-year-old singer is currently performing a host of shows that are staged in the round – meaning the stage is in the centre of the audience – and has reportedly come up with an ingenious way of travelling from her dressing room to the stage without being detected by her adoring fans.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Adele sits in the box for several minutes as she is taken from her dressing room right to the centre of the crowd.

“Most of her fans are already seated and just presume it’s a piece of kit they are moving but some have been told by staff at venues that actually it’s their idol and a woman worth £85million sitting in a pretty small box a few feet from them.

“A few have worked it out as her personal security Peter Van Der Deer - who is never away from her side - accompanies the box during its journey.

"Then her team flank it as it reaches the stage to shield her from view as she climbs out and goes to wait underneath the stage for the start.

“Fans have been told she has an iPad in there to keep her entertained but it is a very sweaty and unglamorous part of the show for Adele to get through but she’s down to earth and jokes about it.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Hello’ hitmaker recently hinted at the strange mode of transport during a show in Brisbane, Australia.

She told the crowd: “How I get to and from this stage makes me so sweaty, I’m drenched. I can’t tell you til the end - you’ll laugh when you find out.”