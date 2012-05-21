Adele wins big at the Billboard Music Awards 2012
Adele was the undisputed big winner at the Billboard Music Awards 2012 last night (20th May) after the English singer-songwriter picked up a total of twelve awards.
The 'Someone Like You' singer won the Top Artist and Top Female Artist at yesterday's awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, alongside gongs including Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Pop Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for her 2011 sophomore release '21'.
Katy Perry won the Spotlight award, for having 5 number 1 singles off the same album (Teenage Dream).
See the full list below:
Top Artist - Adele
Top Male Artist - Lil Wayne
Top Female Artist - Adele
Top New Artist - Wiz Khalifa
Top Duo/Group - LMFAO
Top Billboard 200 Artist - Adele
Top Hot 100 Artist - Adele
Top Digital Songs Artist - Adele
Top Radio Songs Artist - Adele
Top Touring Artist - U2
Top Pop Artist - Adele
Top R&B Artist - Chris Brown
Top Rap Artist - Lil Wayne
Top Digital Media Artist - Adele
Top Streaming Artist - Rihanna
Top Social Artist - Justin Bieber
Top Rock Artist - Coldplay
Top Alternative Artist - Coldplay
Top Dance Artist - Lady Gaga
Top Billboard 200 Album - '21' by Adele
Top Pop Album - '21' by Adele
Top R&B Album - '4' by Beyonce
Top Rap Album 'Tha Carter IV' by Lil Wayne
Top Rock Album - 'Mylo Xyloto' by Coldplay
Top Alternative Album - Mylo Xyloto' by Coldplay
Top Dance Album - 'Born This Way' by Lady Gaga
Top Hot 100 Song - 'Party Rock Anthem' by LMFAO
Top Digital Song - 'Party Rock Anthem' by LMFAO
Top Radio Song - 'Give Me Everything' by Pitbull feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer
Top Streaming Song (Audio) - 'Rolling In The Deep' by Adele
Top Streaming Song (Video) - 'Super Bass' by Nicki Minaj
Top Pop Song - 'Party Rock Anthem' by LMFAO
Top R&B Song - 'Motivation' by Kelly Rowland feat. Lil Wayne
Top Rap Song - 'Party Rock Anthem' by LMFAO
Top Rock Song - 'Pumped Up Kicks' by Foster The People
Top Alternative Song - 'Rolling In The Deep' by Adele
Top Dance Song - 'Party Rock Anthem' by LMFAO
Spotlight Award - Katy Perry
Icon Award - Stevie Wonder