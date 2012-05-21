Adele wins big at the Billboard Music Awards 2012

See the full list of winners here

Adele was the undisputed big winner at the Billboard Music Awards 2012 last night (20th May) after the English singer-songwriter picked up a total of twelve awards.

The 'Someone Like You' singer won the Top Artist and Top Female Artist at yesterday's awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, alongside gongs including Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Pop Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for her 2011 sophomore release '21'.

Katy Perry won the Spotlight award, for having 5 number 1 singles off the same album (Teenage Dream).

See the full list below:

Top Artist - Adele

Top Male Artist - Lil Wayne

Top Female Artist - Adele

Top New Artist - Wiz Khalifa

Top Duo/Group - LMFAO

Top Billboard 200 Artist - Adele

Top Hot 100 Artist - Adele

Top Digital Songs Artist - Adele

Top Radio Songs Artist - Adele

Top Touring Artist - U2

Top Pop Artist - Adele

Top R&B Artist - Chris Brown

Top Rap Artist - Lil Wayne

Top Digital Media Artist - Adele

Top Streaming Artist - Rihanna

Top Social Artist - Justin Bieber

Top Rock Artist - Coldplay

Top Alternative Artist - Coldplay

Top Dance Artist - Lady Gaga

Top Billboard 200 Album - '21' by Adele

Top Pop Album - '21' by Adele

Top R&B Album - '4' by Beyonce

Top Rap Album 'Tha Carter IV' by Lil Wayne

Top Rock Album - 'Mylo Xyloto' by Coldplay

Top Alternative Album - Mylo Xyloto' by Coldplay

Top Dance Album - 'Born This Way' by Lady Gaga

Top Hot 100 Song - 'Party Rock Anthem' by LMFAO

Top Digital Song - 'Party Rock Anthem' by LMFAO

Top Radio Song - 'Give Me Everything' by Pitbull feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer

Top Streaming Song (Audio) - 'Rolling In The Deep' by Adele

Top Streaming Song (Video) - 'Super Bass' by Nicki Minaj

Top Pop Song - 'Party Rock Anthem' by LMFAO

Top R&B Song - 'Motivation' by Kelly Rowland feat. Lil Wayne

Top Rap Song - 'Party Rock Anthem' by LMFAO

Top Rock Song - 'Pumped Up Kicks' by Foster The People

Top Alternative Song - 'Rolling In The Deep' by Adele

Top Dance Song - 'Party Rock Anthem' by LMFAO

Spotlight Award - Katy Perry

Icon Award - Stevie Wonder