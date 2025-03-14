Netflix's Adolescence full cast: Meet all the actors behind series

The likes of Stephen Graham, Christine Tremarco and Owen Cooper star in Netflix's Adolescence. Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

The cast of Netflix's Adolescence has blown viewers away with their powerful and heart-wrenching acting, from Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters to rising star Owen Cooper.

Adolescence is Netflix's traumatic and moving new series about a 13-year-old boy, Jamie Miller, who is arrested for murdering a fellow student, Katie, as his family attempt to come to terms with the heinous crime the young boy has committed.

The series is already a huge Netflix success, with viewers who have watched the four-episodes commending the cast for their incredibly moving performances, including Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller and 15-year-old Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller.

Adolescence explores themes of toxic masculinity and incel culture as well as the issues society is facing with social media and children's exposure to horrific content, all based on real life incidents that have left the public, including Stephen Graham, asking 'what is happening to our children?'.

Here's the full list of all the actors and actresses in Netflix's Adolescence and where you recognise them from.

Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller

Stephen Graham, 51, gives a heartbreaking performance in Netflix's Adolescence as Jamie's father, Eddie Miller, who struggles to come to terms with what his son has done, and whether he could have stopped it from happening.

Graham is one of the most celebrated British actors of our time, starring in a number of hit films and TV shows throughout his career such as This is England (2006), Boiling Point (2021), Pirates Of the Caribbean (2017), Snatch (2000), A Thousand Blows (2025), Peaky Blinders (2022) and Line Of Duty (2019).

Stephen Graham plays Jamie's heartbroken father, Eddie Miller, in Adolescence. Picture: Netflix

Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller

Owen Cooper gives a chilling performance as Jamie Miller in Netflix's Adolescence, with his performance leading many to label him one of the UK's most talented rising stars.

At 15-years-old, Adolescence is Owen's first professional acting role, but with his performance as Jamie, we're sure we'll be seeing more of this young star in the future.

Cooper comes from a household with no prior links to acting; his two brothers are both electricians, his Mum is a carer and his dad who works in IT. He said in an interview that he has "no clue where [the acting] comes from."

Adolescence director Philip Barantini is among the cast and crew who have commended Owen for his incredible performance in the series.

"Actors train for years and years and still can't really master what Owen has done," he said: "Which is basically just being in the moment and listening and being truthful."

He added: "I've obviously worked with a lot of actors in my time as an actor and as a director and a lot of actors can't do what he can do. He doesn't even realise it! He's so blasé."

15-year-old Owen Cooper plays Jamie Miller. Picture: Netflix

Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller

Christine Tremarco, 48, plays Jamie's heartbroken mother, Manda Miller, in Netflix's Adolescence. Like her husband, Manda attempts to come to terms with her son's actions and struggles with her own guilt.

You may recognise Christine from some of her previous roles; The Responder (2022), Emmerdale (2024) and Waterloo Road (2007 - 2009).

Christine Tremarco gives an incredible performance as Manda Miller. Picture: Netflix

Amelie Pease as Lisa Miller

Amelie Pease plays Lisa Miller, Jamie's older sister in Adolescence. Like Owen, Amelie is new to acting and this appears to be her first professional role.

Rising star Amelie Pease plays Jamie's sister Lisa Miller. Picture: Netflix

Ashley Walters as DCI Bascombe

Ashley Walters, 42, takes on the role of DCI Bascombe in Netflix's Adolescence, the lead detective in Katie's murder investigation who arrests and questions Jamie.

As well as the Miller family, the series also explores Bascombe's relationship with his own son (who attends the same school as Jamie and Katie) as he learns more about incel culture.

Walters is best known for playing Dushane in series Top Boy (2011 - 2023) and most recently for his role in Netflix's Missing You (2025).

Ashley Walters plays DCI Bascombe while Faye Marsay plays DS Misha Frank. Picture: Netflix

Faye Marsay as DS Misha Frank

Faye Marsay, 38, plays DS Misha Frank in Netflix's series Adolescence. You'll most likely recognise the actress from her roles in Game Of Thrones (2015-2016), Pride (2014) and Darkest Hour (2017).

Ahead of the release of Adolescence, Faye took to social media to share her admiration for the cast and crew and the importance of the subject matter around the series.

She wrote on Instagram: "What can I even say that would do justice to how much I loved the human beings I worked with on this. This story has never been more needed and more urgent. Hopefully the conversations will start."

Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston

Erin Doherty, 32, plays Briony Ariston in Netflix's Adolescence.

She's most recognisable for her role of Princess Anne in The Crown (2019 - 2020), as well as a more recent role in A Thousand Blows (2025), which Adolescence co-star Stephen Graham also stars in.

Erin Doherty, as Briony Ariston, attempts to work out Jamie's motivations. Picture: Netflix

Jo Hartley as Mrs. Fenumore

Jo Hartley, 53, stars as Mrs. Fenumore in Adolescence and has been vocal about how making the Netflix series has "changed her life".

Taking to social media, Jo wrote about the show: "A heart wrenching and powerful one shot drama that’ll blow your mind and take your breath away. Buckle up!

"This experience was life changing, not only as an actor getting to be part of and practice the process of the one shot, but as a human being. We became a family. A beautiful group of people who were brought together by a team, at the top of the game for one primary purpose; to tell an important story about a 13 year old boy accused of murder."

You may recognise Jo from previous roles such as Eddie the Eagle (2015), This Is England (2006) and David Brent: Life on the Road (2016).

The rest of the cast of Netflix's Adolescence: