Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history at the Emmys

15 September 2025, 11:52

Owen Cooper won an Emmy
Owen Cooper won an Emmy. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

After catapulting to fame earlier this year, 15-year-old Adolescence star Owen Cooper has made Emmy history.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Owen Cooper has become the youngest male ever to win a primetime Emmy Award for his role in Netflix's Adolescence.

The 15-year-old scooped the award for best supporting actor in a limited series after starring as Jamie Miller, a schoolboy accused of murdering his classmate.

Following rave reviews for his performance, Owen's talent was recognised at the 2025 Emmys where he beat fellow nominees Javier Bardem, Bill Camp, Rob Delaney, Peter Sarsgaard and Ashley Walters.

Upon receiving the award, Owen said: "Standing up here is just, wow, it's just so surreal. When I started these drama classes a couple of years back, I didn't expect to even be in the United States, never mind here."

Owen Cooper is the youngest male to win an Emmy
Owen Cooper is the youngest male to win an Emmy. Picture: Getty

He added: "I think tonight proves if you listen, and you focus and you step out your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life.

"Who cares if you get embarrassed? Anything can be possible. I was nothing about three years ago, I'm here now."

Owen went on to thank his Adolescence cast and crew mates, saying: "It may have my name on this award, but it really belongs to the people behind the camera."

Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty all won awards
Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty all won awards. Picture: Getty

Owen wasn't the only Adolescence cast member to receive an award, with Erin Doherty winning best supporting actress in a limited series, while Stephen Graham won best leading actor a limited or anthology series and writing for a limited or anthology series.

Whilst making his acceptance speech, Stephen said: "This kind of thing normally doesn't happen to a kid like me, I'm just a mixed-race kid from a block of flats in a place called Kirkby.

"So for me to be here today in front of my peers and be acknowledged by you is the most humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life, and it shows you that any dream is possible."

Elsewhere Erin stated: "I'd love to mention every single person involved in making this show because it was the definition of a team effort."

Owen Cooper stars as Jamie Miller in Adolescence
Owen Cooper stars as Jamie Miller in Adolescence. Picture: Netflix

This win marks a new start in Owen's career as he is due to star as a young Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, set to be released next year.

He will also be on our screens later this year in a TV series titled Film Club, joining the cast which includes Aimee Lou Wood, Suranne Jones and Adam Long.

