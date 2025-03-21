Will there be an Adolescence season 2? Everything we know about another series

Fans are hoping Adolescence will return for another season. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything we know about whether there will be another season of Netflix's Adolescence.

Adolescence has taken Netflix by storm with incredible performances by Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham to name few.

Documenting the tale of the rise of incel culture, viewers have been transfixed by the incredible acting and poignant storytelling portrayed in the first series.

As we finish watching episode four, many fans are keen to know if Adolescence will return for another series, or if the story has ended after season one.

Will there be a second season of Adolescence? Here is everything we know about series two.

Adolescence tackles various themes throughout its four episodes. Picture: Netflix

Will there be an Adolescence season 2?

It has not been announced whether there will be a second series of Adolescence, however creator Stephen Graham has suggested the show may have ended after the initial four episodes.

Speaking to Tudum, the TV star explained how he wanted the Miller family story to finish, saying: "We knew that we wanted to end it in that room. We wanted the journey to finish where it began."

He continued: "This is where the person who Jamie became was created."

Adolescence focusses on the story of Jamie Miller. Picture: Netflix

Fans have taken to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss what season two may entail if it is green lit.

One user wrote: "#Adolescence deserves the accolades for acting, production, direction. But, wow, would I really like to see season 2: Katie's perspective. And it's just her life, her background, family and friends, her days leading up to the attack, and then the emotional devastation left behind"

Another mused: "Hey @netflix I really neeeeeed a season 2 of “Adolescence” pleeeeaseee! I don’t think Jamie did it"

While another suggested: "Adolescence was so good. I know it’s a limited series so it’s unlikely, but season 2 detailing the trial would be a hit @netflix"