Actress Aimee Lou Wood issues amazing response to trolls telling her to 'fix her teeth'

Aimee Lou Wood responded to comments about her teeth. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

The Toxic Town star says she feels "rebellious" for not conforming to Hollywood expectations.

Actress Aimee Lou Wood has fired back at trolls who have criticised her teeth, insisting she is proud of her natural appearance and what she represents.

The British actress, 31, admitted that although there is pressure to fit the Hollywood mould, she prefers to go against the grain and stay true to her beauty roots in the glitzy world of TV.

The Toxic Town star believes her unique look sets her apart from other actors in the industry and makes her more relatable to fans.

In fact, Aimee confessed that bucking the veneer trend and not altering her distinctive teeth has made her feel "rebellious".

"I don’t have veneers or Botox — it feels a bit rebellious," she said. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Manchester-born actress explained she doesn't feel the need to change herself, especially when she's not immersed in the surgery-saturated world of LA.

Aimee said: "These people live in Hollywood. I live in my little flat in South East London.

"I’m so British in my sensibility that I wasn’t sure how to handle being around so many people who are so front-footed and confident. All I ever do is take the p*** out of myself.

"Even the way (The White Lotus fans) are talking about me and my teeth — that I don’t have veneers or Botox – it feels a bit rebellious."

The White Lotus star has bucked the veneer trend in Hollywood. Picture: Alamy

The Sex Education icon, who won a BAFTA for her performance as Aimee Gibbs in the Netflix comedy-drama, has previously spoken about her teeth and how they have shaped her career.

When asked by Stylist in 2020 about whether she found they were a "barrier" in securing acting roles, she said: "No, I don’t. It’s completely in my head. It’s a myth I’ve told myself.

"I had it in my brain that I’m not conventional-looking enough and that’s a mental barrier I’ve had to overcome."

She added that accepting her natural looks have helped her to build a loyal fan base, who relate to her girl-next-door beauty.

The Sex Education actress believes her teeth make her "relatable". . Picture: Alamy

The White Lotus cast member added: "And now, of course, I’m getting hundreds of messages from people going, 'Oh my god, you’ve got teeth like mine. Now I go to school and people think I’m cool because I look like Aimee' – instead of it being ‘Bugs Bunny’ or whatever. Because that’s what happened to me.

"I would be more confident now to talk to a director about an idea I have, or just to make s*** happen.

"The first thing I did out of drama school was a play, and I remember thinking it was so cool that I was getting paid for it.

"Then I got Sex Education and thought it was just a fluke; even when it erupted, I figured my success would pass.

"It was basically just last week that I woke up and went, 'What the hell is my life?'"