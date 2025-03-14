Actress Aimee Lou Wood issues amazing response to trolls telling her to 'fix her teeth'

14 March 2025, 10:54 | Updated: 14 March 2025, 10:56

Aimee Lou Wood responded to comments about her teeth.
Aimee Lou Wood responded to comments about her teeth. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

The Toxic Town star says she feels "rebellious" for not conforming to Hollywood expectations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Actress Aimee Lou Wood has fired back at trolls who have criticised her teeth, insisting she is proud of her natural appearance and what she represents.

The British actress, 31, admitted that although there is pressure to fit the Hollywood mould, she prefers to go against the grain and stay true to her beauty roots in the glitzy world of TV.

The Toxic Town star believes her unique look sets her apart from other actors in the industry and makes her more relatable to fans.

In fact, Aimee confessed that bucking the veneer trend and not altering her distinctive teeth has made her feel "rebellious".

"I don’t have veneers or Botox — it feels a bit rebellious," she said.
"I don’t have veneers or Botox — it feels a bit rebellious," she said. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Manchester-born actress explained she doesn't feel the need to change herself, especially when she's not immersed in the surgery-saturated world of LA.

Aimee said: "These people live in Hollywood. I live in my little flat in South East London.

"I’m so British in my sensibility that I wasn’t sure how to handle being around so many people who are so front-footed and confident. All I ever do is take the p*** out of myself.

"Even the way (The White Lotus fans) are talking about me and my teeth — that I don’t have veneers or Botox – it feels a bit rebellious."

The White Lotus star has bucked the veneer trend in Hollywood.
The White Lotus star has bucked the veneer trend in Hollywood. Picture: Alamy

The Sex Education icon, who won a BAFTA for her performance as Aimee Gibbs in the Netflix comedy-drama, has previously spoken about her teeth and how they have shaped her career.

When asked by Stylist in 2020 about whether she found they were a "barrier" in securing acting roles, she said: "No, I don’t. It’s completely in my head. It’s a myth I’ve told myself.

"I had it in my brain that I’m not conventional-looking enough and that’s a mental barrier I’ve had to overcome."

She added that accepting her natural looks have helped her to build a loyal fan base, who relate to her girl-next-door beauty.

The Sex Education actress believes her teeth make her "relatable".
The Sex Education actress believes her teeth make her "relatable". . Picture: Alamy

The White Lotus cast member added: "And now, of course, I’m getting hundreds of messages from people going, 'Oh my god, you’ve got teeth like mine. Now I go to school and people think I’m cool because I look like Aimee' – instead of it being ‘Bugs Bunny’ or whatever. Because that’s what happened to me.

"I would be more confident now to talk to a director about an idea I have, or just to make s*** happen.

"The first thing I did out of drama school was a play, and I remember thinking it was so cool that I was getting paid for it.

"Then I got Sex Education and thought it was just a fluke; even when it erupted, I figured my success would pass.

"It was basically just last week that I woke up and went, 'What the hell is my life?'"

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Danny Jones releases statement after Maura Higgins 'kiss' and apologises to wife

Danny Jones releases statement after Maura Higgins 'kiss' and apologises to wife

The likes of Stephen Graham, Christine Tremarco and Owen Cooper star in Netflix's Adolescence

Netflix's Adolescence full cast: Meet all the actors behind series

Gripping thriller Adolescence was mainly filmed in West Yorkshire.

Where was Adolescence filmed?

TV & Movies

Adolescence is a brand new Netflix series

Is Adolescence a true story? Stephen Graham reveals real life inspiration for Netflix series

TV & Movies

Viewers have criticised Adrian's accent during MAFS Australia.

MAFS Australia's Adrian explains his accent and need for subtitles

Married at First Sight

Stephen Graham shares meaning behind final scene of Netflix's Adolescence

Adolescence ending explained: Stephen Graham shares meaning behind heartbreaking scene

Details of Gene Hackman's will have emerged.

Gene Hackman's whopping $80million fortune revealed as details of will released

Pete Wicks has called out his ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins

Pete Wicks 'takes swipe' at ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins after Danny Jones Brits 'kiss'

Clueless The Musical

Clueless the Musical: Tickets, cast, songs, running time and plot explained

The German Shepherd, Bear, and Akita-shepherd mix, Nikita, greeted the authorities and helped lead them to the bodies

How Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's dogs showed one final act of loyalty to owners

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Lady Gaga performing on stage

Is Lady Gaga going on tour in 2025?

Music

Here's the full cast of the Disney live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch

Lilo and Stitch 2025 cast: Meet the full cast of the Disney live-action remake

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela passed away

David Hasselhoff's daughter breaks silence on 'unbearable pain' of mother's tragic death

Jake's comments caused a stir on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Jake speaks out after photo ranking challenge drama

Married at First Sight

Prince William at Aston Villa football matches cheering

Why does Prince William support Aston Villa?

Royals

Young boy covered in chocolate next to easter eggs

When is Easter weekend 2025 and why does the date change?

Lifestyle

Stedman Pearson from Five Star has died

Five Star singer Stedman Pearson dies, aged 60

Mark Wright's mum and sister have shared emotional tributes

Mark Wright's mum and sister share emotional tributes as Michelle Keegan gives birth

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have become parents for the first time

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright special baby name meaning unveiled

A blood moon lunar eclipse will take place in the UK this week

A unique blood moon lunar eclipse is coming to the UK - here's the best time to see it

Lifestyle

Jodie Whittaker standing on the red carpet

Jodie Whittaker facts: Toxic Town star's age, TV shows, children, husband and more

Lady Gaga on the red carpet

Lady Gaga facts: Age, real name, partner and tops songs revealed

Disney's Snow White remake will be out on March 21

Snow White controversy explained: All the Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot and Disney backlash

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have announced the birth of their daughter

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan announce birth of first child

Jesy Nelson is dating Zion Foster

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster? His age, music career and relationship revealed
Easter eggs are on offer across all supermarkets for 2025

Supermarket Easter egg offers and deals on Cadbury's, Lindt, Galaxy and more

Lifestyle