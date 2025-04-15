Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins 'feud' explained as White Lotus stars fuel rift rumours

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood are rumoured to be feuding. Picture: Instagram/@waltongogginsbonafide/Getty

By Hope Wilson

What happened between Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins? Here is everything we know about the 'feud' between the White Lotus co-stars.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aimee Lou Wood, 31, and her White Lotus co-star Walton Goggins, 53, have sent the rumour mill into full swing with talk of a supposed feud.

Despite the pair being electric on screen as Chelsea and Rick, it appears that relations between the actors are at an all time low after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Things took a further dip after SNL's skit of Amy and her fellow White Lotus cast mates saw the comedians mock the 31-year-olds teeth, with Walton allegedly calling the sketch "smashing", while Aimee retaliated by labelling the scene as "unfunny and mean."

With fans keen to know what's going on between Aimee and Walton, we've taken a look at all of the feud speculation.

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins met on the set of White Lotus. Picture: Instagram/@waltongogginsbonafide

What happened between Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins?

Neither Amy nor Walton have discussed their supposed 'feud' however fans began to speculate all wan't well between the pair when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Aimee's likes and comments on Walton's posts had also disappeared, with many suspecting he had blocked his co-star on the platform.

Amy and Walton appeared to share a tight friendship whilst filming White Lotus in 2024 and shared multiple pictures of each other on social media at the time.

However actor Jason Isaacs did tell Vulture that working and living with his colleagues was "a cross between summer camp and Lord of the Flies but in a gilded cage", adding "friendships that were made and friendships that were lost."

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins star as love interests in White Lotus. Picture: HBO

Despite these strong words, Jason appeared to backtrack on his statement, telling The Happy Hour podcast: "Like anywhere you go for the summer, there’s friendships, there’s romances, there’s arguments, there’s cliques that form and break and reform and stuff like that. I’m careful. I’m not stupid. I look at the internet."

He added: "Nobody has the slightest clue what they’re talking about. People who think they’re onto something, and it then gets magnified because of a thousand other people. Nobody has any clue."

Jason continued: "First of all, it’s none of your business. I’m just saying it wasn’t a holiday, and partly I started saying that because people think we were on a seven-month holiday, and believe me, it felt like work a lot of the time. It was insanely hot and there’s all the normal social tensions you get anywhere."

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins appeared to have a close friendship during filming. Picture: Instagram/@waltongogginsbonafide

After White Lotus finished airing in April both Aimee and Walton shared images on social media of their characters Chelsea and Rick, however they did not tag each other in the post.

Speculation regarding tensions between the two were further fuelled on Saturday April 12th, when entertainment show SNL performed a skit of Aimee in White Lotus, taking aim at her teeth.

Following the sketch airing, the actress took to Instagram to slam the show, writing: "I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride."

She continued: "I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don't mind caricature - I understand that's what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on."

Aimee added: "It was a sharp and funny skit until it suddenly took a screeching turn into 1970's misogyny."

Aimee Lou Wood called out SNL for their portrayal of her. Picture: Instagram/@aimeelouwood

However fans were shocked when Walton appeared to condone the skit saying it was "smashing" and writing "Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg" on a post of the sketch.

Despite this, Walton has previously said that he "loves Aimee" during an interview with Complex. The 53-year-old stated: "Aimee Lou and I became very, very close… I love her. I adore her as a human being."

Walton Goggins has previously said he "loves" Aimee Lou Wood. Picture: HBO

At the time of writing nether Aimee or Walton have broken their silence on the feud rumours, however fans are continuing to discuss their supposed fall out.

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, one user wrote: "Enthralled by whatever is going on with/happened to walton goggins & aimee lou wood. I need the details."

While another added: "thinking about how walton and aimee unfollowed eachother tho."