Aitch facts: I'm A Celeb star's real name, music career and net worth

19 November 2025

Aitch is a rapper and songwriter from Manchester.
Aitch is a rapper and songwriter from Manchester. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

A look inside rapper Aitch’s life, from how his music career started to his impressive net worth.

British rapper Aitch made his first big reality TV show debut on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2025.

Before heading into the jungle, the musician gained critical acclaim for his grime music and recently collaborated with pop sensation Ed Sheeran for a hit track.

Hailing from Manchester, alongside his co-star and real-life friend Angry Ginge, the northern lad continues to make a success of everything he touches, even bagging himself a Brit Award in 2023.

Here, we take a look inside Aitch's life, from his relationship history and net worth to his impressive music career to date.

Who is Aitch?

Age: 25 (born 9 December 1999)

From: New Moston, Greater Manchester

Instagram: @aitch

Aitch, born Harrison James Armstrong, is a British rapper and songwriter with a string of accolades under his belt.

His career kicked off in 2015 after a YouTube video showing him freestyle rapping to his friends went viral.

Aitch appeared in the 2025 series of I'm A Celebrity.
Aitch appeared in the 2025 series of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Alamy

How tall is Aitch?

The Manchester lad is around six foot tall, according to reports.

What is Aitch famous for?

Two years after his YouTube rap video exploded online, he premiered his song Back To Basics on social media.

Later that year, in 2017, he debuted his EP On Your Marks, followed by his breakthrough track Straight Rhymez, which catapulted him to fame in 2018.

Since then, he's released a string of hit singles including Taste (Make It Shake), Rain, Learning Curve and Party Round My Place.

He has also famously collaborated with a string music legends from pop icon Ed Sheeran to R&B star Ashanti.

In August 2022, Aitch released a track called My G about his sister Gracie, who has Down's Syndrome.

The song was from his album Close To Home, which reached number two in the UK Albums Charts and solidified him as a British artist.

Just a year later, in 2023, the rapper won a Brit Award for the Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act.

Does Aitch have a girlfriend?

Aitch has remained tight-lipped about most of his relationships since entering the spotlight.

He's previously dated Australian influencer Lola Thompson and model Taylor Mullings and was rumoured to be dating Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg at one point.

The musician was also linked to a mystery woman in May this year, with reports claiming she is psychology student from Cheshire.

At the time, a source said they had been dating for a few months but things were "getting more serious".

The insider said: "She’s very stylish and wears a lot of designer clothes. They suit each other really well. But Aitch has never posted her on his social media, they’ve been keeping things very low-key and private.

"Her Instagram is private and she’s even removed her profile picture from her account, although you can see he follows her."

It's not known if the two are still together.

What is Aitch’s net worth?

Aitch’s estimated net worth is around £3.5 million.

