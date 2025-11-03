Exclusive

Alan Carr says he's 'most hated man in the UK' after controversial Traitors role

3 November 2025, 13:49

Mark & Olly catch Alan Carr in Orlando: Comedian 'escapes' UK after Traitors drama!

By Giorgina Hamilton

Alan Carr jokes he’s “the most hated man in the UK” after fleeing to Florida to escape the Traitors backlash.

Alan Carr has joked he’s “the most hated man in the UK” after appearing on Heart's Saturday Breakfast with Olly Murs and Mark Wright.

The 49-year-old comedian, who’s one of only two Traitors left ahead of the Thursday’s grande finale, said he flew to the US to escape fallout from The Celebrity Traitors – where he bumped into the two Heart presenters in their hotel.

Alan joined Olly Murs and Mark Wright at their pop-up studio in Universal Studios, Orlando — and wasted no time poking fun at his TV villain status.

In an exclusive interview, Alan said he needed a break from the attention and ribbed himself about his villain role on the show.

“Oh, you had to bring that up,” he laughed when Mark introduced him as a “legend” and “a Traitor.”

“I’m the most hated man in the UK — I’ve had to come here to Orlando to get away from it all. Everyone hates me,” he joked.

“I just needed to get away because it’s stressful murdering every day. My Christmas card list is getting smaller and smaller.”

Alan’s chaotic turn on the hit series has made him one of the show’s biggest talking points. Early in the competition, he shocked viewers by “murdering” his long-time friend Paloma Faith in the very first episode — something he later admitted hadn’t gone down well.

A smart move by Alan, as many assumed that he’d never kill bestie Paloma – including Paloma herself, who described his actions as ‘bang out of order.’

“She’s not happy about it,” Alan confessed on DJ Norman Cook's podcast.

“She said, ‘If you were a real friend, you wouldn’t have killed me.’ But I said, ‘I’m the Traitor! The show’s called The Traitors – it does what it says on the tin.’”

Alan added that he plans to make it up to her, saying: “I’m going to take her for dinner. I love her. I’m such a big fan of her, and she’s the best – but no one wants to be murdered first on a show. I panicked.”

Alan has joked he's the 'most hated man in the UK' after he 'murdered' is close friend Paloma Faith (pictured) on the show.
Alan has joked he's the 'most hated man in the UK' after he 'murdered' is close friend Paloma Faith (pictured) on the show. Picture: BBC

Since then, Alan has continued his reign of chaos in the castle, even “killing” beloved actress Celia Imrie in plain sight — a move that left fans both horrified and impressed.

“Even though I murdered her, I had pangs of guilt,” he admitted during one task.

As the The Celebrity Traitors finale approaches, Alan remains in the game alongside fellow Traitor Cat Burns — but with contestants like Joe Marler and Nick Mohammed closing in, it’s anyone’s guess whether he’ll make it to the end...

