Alan Carr facts: Age, TV shows, partner and career revealed

8 October 2025, 20:33

Alan Carr smiling on the red carpet wearing his checked jacket
Alan Carr is famous for his comedy and popular TV shows. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What TV shows has Alan Carr been on? And what is his net worth? Here's everything you need to know including where he's from and his Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alan Carr is a well-known TV presenter and showbiz personality who first rose to fame as a comedian in 2001.

A regular on the screen, Alan is now swapping the comedy circuit for the Scottish Ardross castle and taking on the first series of The Celebrity Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

So as he takes on one of the most intense reality TV games, we take a closer look at Alan and all the facts you need to know about him.

From how he got famous, his most popular shows and what happened with his ex-husband, here's all of his important details.

Alan Carr is good friends with Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda Holden
Alan Carr is good friends with Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda Holden. Picture: Getty

Who is Alan Carr and how did he get famous?

Age: 49

From: Weymouth

Instagram: @chattyman

Alan Carr is a popular comedian who got his first break in 2001 when he won the New Comedy Award for Stand Up. From that moment on, he became a regular face on the circuit and went on to have his own TV shows.

He is the son of Graham and Christine Carr and has a younger brother called Gary.

What TV shows has Alan Carr been on?

The Celebrity Traitors is just the latest in a long line of TV projects for Alan.

He is most famous for hosting sixteen seasons of Chatty Man on Channel 4. A comedy chat show, he would interview the biggest and best celebrity guests. He aired his last series in 2016.

Other TV shows include:

  • The Friday Night Show
  • Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow
  • Amanda and Alan's Spanish Jon
  • Changing Ends
  • Interior Design Masters
  • Amanda and Alan's Italian Job

He has also been a celebrity guest and made star appearances on many comedy shows.

What is Alan Carr's net worth?

Alan is said to have accumulated a healthy £10million thanks to his comedy and television career.

He's also had many other work projects including his own books, tours and his own podcast, Life's A Beach.

Alan Car was married to his ex-husband for 13 years
Alan Car was married to his ex-husband for 13 years. Picture: Getty

Who is Alan Carr's partner and ex-husband?

Alan was married to his partner Paul Drayton for 13 years but in 2022 he confirmed they were separating.

Alan said his partner's battle with alcoholism was the "final straw" for their relationship.

Since then, he's admitted he has tried dating again but has found it difficult. Speaking on Paloma Faith's podcast, Mad, Sad and Bad, he admitted he had lost self confidence.

He said: "I'm sort of tentatively putting my toe back in the dating thing but my problem is I've s*****d myself off so much I've started to believe my own act."

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

MAFS UK welcomed newlyweds Reiss and Leisha into the experiment

Are MAFS UK's Reiss and Leisha still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Married at First Sight

Dolly postponed her Las Vegas residency due to illness.

Dolly Parton's health issues explained after country music star cancels shows

Celebrities

Julia-Ruth admitted she was 'so frustrated' by the show's recent episodes.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth hits back after 'exhausting' in-laws week left Divarni in tears

Married at First Sight

Fans believe Taylor Swift's lyrics 'Father Figure' may be about Olivia Rodrigo or Scott Borchetta

Taylor Swift reveals Father Figure meaning after The Life of a Showgirl release

Taylor Swift has explained the meaning behind her song 'Elizabeth Taylor'

Taylor Swift reveals Elizabeth Taylor meaning on The Life of a Showgirl

James and Ruth reunited in London to promote When Gavin Met Stacey.

James Cordon and Ruth Jones reveal secret Gavin and Stacey storylines that never aired

TV & Movies

Taylor Swift has explained the meaning behind her song Wood

Taylor Swift reveals secret meaning behind Wood on The Life of a Showgirl

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Dolly's sister Freida took to Facebook to ask for support.

Dolly Parton’s sister begs fans to 'pray' for country star amid health battle

Celebrities

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The MAFS UK cast have been revealed

MAFS UK 2025 cast revealed - meet the brides and grooms

Married at First Sight

Taylor Swift's new song 'Ruin the Friendship' has been released

Taylor Swift explains Ruin the Friendship meaning on The Life of a Showgirl

Nelly asking fans for understanding of the show's edit.

MAFS UK's Nelly defends husband Steven’s behaviour but fans insist she 'deserves better'

Married at First Sight

Fans believe Taylor Swift's song 'Actually Romantic' is about either Charli XCX or Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift reveals Actually Romantic meaning as The Life of a Showgirl album breaks records
Taylor Swift has discussed her track Cancelled!

Taylor Swift confirms Cancelled meaning on The Life of a Showgirl

Rebecca denied the cheating rumours at a recent event.

MAFS UK's Rebecca addresses rumours husband Bailey cheated on her during filming

Married at First Sight

Olivia and Alex Bowen kissing their children

Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen reveal final details of exciting family project

TV & Movies

Ben and Jen beamed at each other during the New York premiere.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cosy up on red carpet sparking romance rumours

Celebrities

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' album song titles and their meanings and symbolism

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' track list titles and meanings explained

Taylor Swift has spoken about her song Wi$h Li$t

Taylor Swift explains meaning behind Wish List on The Life of a Showgirl

Paloma Faith is a popular British singer with big music hits

Paloma Faith facts: Age, music career, children and relationship history revealed

Married At First Sight bride Abi in her wedding dress and a pink neon bikini

Who is Abi from MAFS UK? Age, job, past relationships and Instagram

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK 2025 has welcomed groom John to the experiement

Who is John from MAFS UK? Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Taylor Swift has revealed the meaning of The Fate of Ophelia

Taylor Swift explains meaning of The Fate of Ophelia and reveals her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl
MAFS star Steven as a groom alongside a selfie of him in the car

MAFS UK groom Steven looked completely different before TV fame

Married at First Sight

Steven's ex-partner Chloe has spilled the tea on TikTok.

MAFS UK's Steven defended by his kids' mum as she breaks silence on 'angry outbursts'

Married at First Sight