Alan Carr facts: Age, TV shows, partner and career revealed

Alan Carr is famous for his comedy and popular TV shows. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What TV shows has Alan Carr been on? And what is his net worth? Here's everything you need to know including where he's from and his Instagram.

Alan Carr is a well-known TV presenter and showbiz personality who first rose to fame as a comedian in 2001.

A regular on the screen, Alan is now swapping the comedy circuit for the Scottish Ardross castle and taking on the first series of The Celebrity Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

So as he takes on one of the most intense reality TV games, we take a closer look at Alan and all the facts you need to know about him.

From how he got famous, his most popular shows and what happened with his ex-husband, here's all of his important details.

Alan Carr is good friends with Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda Holden. Picture: Getty

Who is Alan Carr and how did he get famous?

Age: 49

From: Weymouth

Instagram: @chattyman

Alan Carr is a popular comedian who got his first break in 2001 when he won the New Comedy Award for Stand Up. From that moment on, he became a regular face on the circuit and went on to have his own TV shows.

He is the son of Graham and Christine Carr and has a younger brother called Gary.

What TV shows has Alan Carr been on?

The Celebrity Traitors is just the latest in a long line of TV projects for Alan.

He is most famous for hosting sixteen seasons of Chatty Man on Channel 4. A comedy chat show, he would interview the biggest and best celebrity guests. He aired his last series in 2016.

Other TV shows include:

The Friday Night Show

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow

Amanda and Alan's Spanish Jon

Changing Ends

Interior Design Masters

Amanda and Alan's Italian Job

He has also been a celebrity guest and made star appearances on many comedy shows.

What is Alan Carr's net worth?

Alan is said to have accumulated a healthy £10million thanks to his comedy and television career.

He's also had many other work projects including his own books, tours and his own podcast, Life's A Beach.

Alan Car was married to his ex-husband for 13 years. Picture: Getty

Who is Alan Carr's partner and ex-husband?

Alan was married to his partner Paul Drayton for 13 years but in 2022 he confirmed they were separating.

Alan said his partner's battle with alcoholism was the "final straw" for their relationship.

Since then, he's admitted he has tried dating again but has found it difficult. Speaking on Paloma Faith's podcast, Mad, Sad and Bad, he admitted he had lost self confidence.

He said: "I'm sort of tentatively putting my toe back in the dating thing but my problem is I've s*****d myself off so much I've started to believe my own act."

