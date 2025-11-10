Alan Carr saved friend's life after 'knocking 10-inch knife' from attacker's hand

The Celebrity Traitors winner, 49, was with TV personality Cleo Rocos, 63, in Marrakesh when a man emerged from the shadows and grabbed her arm. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr has been hailed a real-life hero after stepping in to protect his friends during a terrifying knife attack while on holiday in Marrakesh.

When she tried to push him away, he tightened his grip and, speaking in “really bad English,” told her he “wanted to be with” her before pulling out a knife.

Cleo told The Sun that Alan immediately stepped in, showing remarkable composure.

Cleo Rocos became a familiar face on British television for her quick wit and larger-than-life presence. Picture: Getty

“He pulled me to the other side of him so he was standing between me and the man, and said, ‘Don’t be so rude,’” she recalled.

“Before the man could react, Alan slapped the knife out of his hand. He didn’t punch him or anything — just completely disarmed him. It was so brave and so decisive. He literally saved my life.”

The shaken pair quickly walked away, watching over their shoulders as they left the scene. “That night could have gone terribly wrong,” Cleo added. “But Alan was so calm — he really knocked the wind out of the guy.”

Best known as Kenny Everett’s glamorous sidekick on The Kenny Everett Television Show in the 1980s — and a close friend of Freddie Mercury during his heyday — Cleo Rocos became a familiar face on British television for her quick wit and larger-than-life presence.

Alan Carr and Amanda Holden pictured with King Charles in Novemeber 2024. Picture: Getty

In later years, she pivoted from showbiz to business, founding the award-winning AquaRiva tequila brand, which she now runs from her home in Brazil.

She said she was struck by Alan’s quiet strength and humility following the terrifying ordeal. “He never mentioned it again afterwards — that’s how humble he is,” she said.

“He’s much taller and stronger than people realise, and he’s such a gentleman. He’s protective, chivalrous, and just a really good person.”

Mark & Olly catch Alan Carr in Orlando: Comedian 'escapes' UK after Traitors drama!

The news of Alan’s quick thinking comes just days after he won The Celebrity Traitors, taking home £87,500 for the charity Neuroblastoma UK.

During the tense finale, the comedian broke down in tears after revealing his true identity as one of the Traitors, having successfully deceived fellow players Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga.

Reflecting on his friend’s courage and success, Cleo added: “I’m so proud of him. I think this will fling the doors wide open for him.

"He’d make a great Bond villain — the kind with the cat — because they’re always a little bit comical.”

Alan, meanwhile, has kept quiet about the incident — but fans are now praising him not just as a cunning Traitor, but as a real-life hero.