Alan Carr saved friend's life after 'knocking 10-inch knife' from attacker's hand

10 November 2025, 16:16

The Celebrity Traitors winner, 49, was with TV personality Cleo Rocos, 63, in Marrakesh when a man emerged from the shadows and grabbed her arm.
The Celebrity Traitors winner, 49, was with TV personality Cleo Rocos, 63, in Marrakesh when a man emerged from the shadows and grabbed her arm. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr has been hailed a real-life hero after stepping in to protect his friends during a terrifying knife attack while on holiday in Marrakesh.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alan Carr has been praised for his bravery after reportedly saving a friend from a knife-wielding attacker while on holiday in Morocco.

The Celebrity Traitors winner, 49, was with TV personality Cleo Rocos, 63, in Marrakesh when a man emerged from the shadows and grabbed her arm.

When she tried to push him away, he tightened his grip and, speaking in “really bad English,” told her he “wanted to be with” her before pulling out a knife.

Cleo told The Sun that Alan immediately stepped in, showing remarkable composure.

Cleo Rocos became a familiar face on British television for her quick wit and larger-than-life presence.
Cleo Rocos became a familiar face on British television for her quick wit and larger-than-life presence. Picture: Getty

“He pulled me to the other side of him so he was standing between me and the man, and said, ‘Don’t be so rude,’” she recalled.

“Before the man could react, Alan slapped the knife out of his hand. He didn’t punch him or anything — just completely disarmed him. It was so brave and so decisive. He literally saved my life.”

The shaken pair quickly walked away, watching over their shoulders as they left the scene. “That night could have gone terribly wrong,” Cleo added. “But Alan was so calm — he really knocked the wind out of the guy.”

Best known as Kenny Everett’s glamorous sidekick on The Kenny Everett Television Show in the 1980s — and a close friend of Freddie Mercury during his heyday — Cleo Rocos became a familiar face on British television for her quick wit and larger-than-life presence.

Alan Carr and Amanda Holden pictured with King Charles in Novemeber 2024.
Alan Carr and Amanda Holden pictured with King Charles in Novemeber 2024. Picture: Getty

In later years, she pivoted from showbiz to business, founding the award-winning AquaRiva tequila brand, which she now runs from her home in Brazil.

She said she was struck by Alan’s quiet strength and humility following the terrifying ordeal. “He never mentioned it again afterwards — that’s how humble he is,” she said.

“He’s much taller and stronger than people realise, and he’s such a gentleman. He’s protective, chivalrous, and just a really good person.”

Mark & Olly catch Alan Carr in Orlando: Comedian 'escapes' UK after Traitors drama!

The news of Alan’s quick thinking comes just days after he won The Celebrity Traitors, taking home £87,500 for the charity Neuroblastoma UK.

During the tense finale, the comedian broke down in tears after revealing his true identity as one of the Traitors, having successfully deceived fellow players Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga.

The news of Alan’s quick thinking comes just days after he won The Celebrity Traitors, taking home £87,500 for the charity Neuroblastoma UK.
The news of Alan’s quick thinking comes just days after he won The Celebrity Traitors, taking home £87,500 for the charity Neuroblastoma UK. Picture: BBC

Reflecting on his friend’s courage and success, Cleo added: “I’m so proud of him. I think this will fling the doors wide open for him.

"He’d make a great Bond villain — the kind with the cat — because they’re always a little bit comical.”

Alan, meanwhile, has kept quiet about the incident — but fans are now praising him not just as a cunning Traitor, but as a real-life hero.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The former Love Island star, 26, shares two-year-old daughter Bambi with her long-term partner Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae gives emotional update as she opens up about "desperate" second baby

Atomic Kitten first hit the charts in the 90s with their success peaking in the naughties

Where are Atomic Kitten now?

Music

The I'm A Celebrity 2025 line-up rumours have been revealed.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up 'revealed' as stars jet off to Australia

Victoria Beckham treated fans to a peek inside her husband David’s star-studded Knighthood party.

Victoria Beckham shares behind the scenes photos of David Beckham's knighthood party

Davina McCall announces she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Davina McCall reveals successful surgery after breast cancer diagnosis in emotional video

Although ITV has yet to reveal the official line-up, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that several familiar faces have all started following the show’s official Instagram account.

I’m a Celebrity fans convinced four campmates have been revealed after social media blunder
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham at Windsor Castle as he gets knighted

Is Victoria Beckham a Lady? David Beckham confirms new title

Jonathan revealed the incident never made it to air, sharing the story during his appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday.

Celebrity Traitors' Jonathan Ross reveals Alan Carr's 'horrible' unaired moment

Dame Judi Dench has been honest about her latest health issues

Dame Judi Dench shares health struggles as she's unable to leave the house alone

I'm A Celebrity will be starting back on our TVs this autumn

When does I'm A Celebrity 2025 start?

I'm A Celebrity

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Michael Jackson's life is being made into a biopic set for release in April 2026

Michael Jackson's 'huge' biopic film Michael drops first trailer

TV & Movies

Scrubs is the latest fan favourite to announce a nostaglic return to screens.

'Scrubs' stars delight fans with behind-the-scenes video from reboot set

TV & Movies

The special event, hosted by Soho Sessions, raised funds for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration

Demi Moore and family gather to honour Bruce Willis with special dementia event

Children opening up their presents on Christmas morning

The top 10 best kids toys for Christmas have been unveiled

Lifestyle

Meghan Markle is set to make a surprise return to the screen, nearly a decade after stepping away from acting.

Meghan Markle makes return to acting in Hollywood film with Lily Collins

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up 'revealed' as filming wraps up in South Africa

Reiss's alleged ex has dropped a bombshell claim.

MAFS UK's Reiss's ex claims groom 'secretly started filming' while they were dating

Married at First Sight

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Ben Duncan passed away on Thursday 30th October.

Big Brother star Ben Duncan dies aged 45 after fall from hotel

Big Brother

Melanie C then and now picture from her in 1998 to now in 2025

Mel C facts: Age, songs, partner, children and more revealed

A professional Pilates instructor and actress from Ireland, Rachel has been by Lewis’s side before the fame and fortune.

Who is Lewis Cope's girlfriend Rachel Lopez?

Fans think their friendship has turned to love off-camera.

MAFS UK fans convinced Ashley and April are dating after spotting huge clue

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

The Manchester United striker was recognised for his services to sport and charity.

Sir David Beckham knighted by King Charles in 'proudest moment' as Victoria praises 'amazing' husband
The unnamed couple have called it quits.

MAFS UK couple secretly split as bride moves on with mystery footballer

Married at First Sight